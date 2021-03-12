Senate review: Prioritizing education through concurrent enrollment, OK’s Promise program

We just completed the sixth week of the 2021 legislative session — the final week for floor votes in our chamber for bills that started out in the Senate. Each day, we worked through lengthy floor agendas, and by the time we hit our deadline on Thursday, we had debated and voted on some 250 measures.
Among my legislation receiving full Senate approval was a bill giving the Oklahoma Military Department greater flexibility in the purchases of heraldry items such as medals, badges and other materials that are used to honor the accomplishments and advancements of our Oklahoma military members.
My measure renaming the 45th Infantry Division Museum the Oklahoma National Guard Museum was approved as well. The bill also authorizes the museum to sell military artifacts, books and maps, and use the proceeds to fund artifact purchases and museum upgrades.
Despite the packed schedule, I was still happy to be able to meet with a group of students from the University of Oklahoma Student Government Association. We talked about the importance of higher education in our state and the value of programs such as concurrent enrollment, which enables high school students to enroll in college-level courses in order to jump-start work on their degrees.
Boosting the number of Oklahomans with degrees is a win-win for those who attain their college diplomas, and for the state as a whole. It can dramatically increase the earning potential for those with degrees, and having a well-educated workforce helps attract more and better-paying jobs to Oklahoma.
Concurrent enrollment is available to both juniors and seniors, with seniors given first priority. The maximum resident tuition waiver allowed is 18 credit hours during a student’s senior year, and nine hours for juniors, subject to funding. The money for the tuition waivers comes from the appropriation to the State Regents for Higher Education, which then provides funding to individual colleges and universities.
One of the most impactful initiatives ever approved by the Legislature to boost post-secondary education has been the Oklahoma’s Promise Scholarship program, which has helped countless young men and women attain their dream of a college diploma. Currently, students can sign up for this scholarship program during the eighth, ninth or 10th grade. A bill approved by the Senate this week would extend that signup time to allow high school juniors to participate in the program.
Some students may know by middle school that they want to go to college after graduation, but others may not decide until later. This bill will help ensure those students still have an opportunity to take advantage of Oklahoma’s Promise.