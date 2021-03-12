Senate review: Prioritizing education through concurrent enrollment, OK’s Promise program

We just completed the sixth week of the 2021 legislative session — the final week for floor votes in our chamber for bills that started out in the Senate. Each day, we worked through lengthy floor agendas, and by the time we hit our deadline on Thursday, we had debated and voted on some 250 measures.

Among my legislation receiving full Senate approval was a bill giving the Oklahoma Military Department greater flexibility in the purchases of heraldry items such as medals, badges and other materials that are used to honor the accomplishments and advancements of our Oklahoma military members.

My measure renaming the 45th Infantry Division Museum the Oklahoma National Guard Museum was approved as well. The bill also authorizes the museum to sell military artifacts, books and maps, and use the proceeds to fund artifact purchases and museum upgrades.

Despite the packed schedule, I was still happy to be able to meet with a group of students from the University of Oklahoma Student Government Association. We talked about the importance of higher education in our state and the value of programs such as concurrent enrollment, which enables high school students to enroll in college-level courses in order to jump-start work on their degrees.