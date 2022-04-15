 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senate review: Observing OK National Guard and 45th Infantry Division Appreciation Day

Leaders of the Oklahoma National Guard, and members of the 138th Fight Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard join Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, and Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso on Oklahoma National Guard and 45th Infantry Division Appreciation Day at the state Capitol.

During the 2020 and 2021 legislative sessions, there were many traditions and special days that had to be paused or dramatically scaled back due to social distancing and other constraints related to the pandemic.

This session, it’s been a pleasure to resume many of those annual events, particularly Oklahoma National Guard and 45th Infantry Division Appreciation Day. As part of this traditional event, members of the Senate and House met in joint session to honor those who have served through the decades as well as the 8,200 current members of the Oklahoma National Guard.

As a co-chair of the Veterans Caucus and as a member of the 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard, I was proud and happy to see so many of my fellow members in attendance, and grateful that we had the opportunity to remember my friend, Tech. Sgt. Marshall D. Roberts, from Owasso, who was killed in a rocket attack in Iraq on March 11, 2020.

Marshall and I served together in the 219th Engineering and Installations Squadron. You may recall last year I ran legislation, along with Senator Marty Quinn of Claremore, to name a section of State Highway 20 in his memory. During the joint session, we also acknowledged the continued service of Marshall’s wife, Kristie, who is also a member of the 138th Fighter Wing and was just commissioned as a second lieutenant and is now in medical school. We’re very proud of her accomplishments and continued service.

During the joint session, we also heard how members of the 45th Infantry Brigade helped train the Ukrainians who are now defending their country’s freedom, and the Legislature and guests were reminded of the important role the Oklahoma National Guard played in assisting our state during the pandemic.

Another annual event to return to the Capitol this past week was 4-H Day. If you aren’t familiar with this outstanding organization, 4-H is the youth development component of Oklahoma State University Extension geared toward young people from ages 5 to 19. Their youth development program encourages hands-on learning that reinforces the learn-by-doing philosophy.

Tulsa County 4-H member Emma Perkins made a special effort to come visit with me to talk about the organization. Again, anyone who has concerns about the youth of this state should know our future is in great hands. I also thought it was especially fitting that earlier this week, the Senate Education Committee approved legislation to make sure 4-H members could take up to 10 days for events and competitions as excused absences. Make no mistake, these are educational events, providing students with outstanding leadership and life skills. Our state is better for their membership and service.

