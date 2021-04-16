Senate review: Mitigating the impact of utility costs from the recent arctic storms

Since the record-breaking winter storms hit back in February, people throughout Oklahoma have been waiting for the proverbial other shoe to drop: the anticipated astronomical spikes in gas and electricity prices we’d all been told were coming as a result of several days of arctic temperatures.

It's now projected that we’re facing $4.5 billion in increased energy costs. We’ve been told that if Oklahoma does nothing, individual customers could see their utility rates increase by thousands of dollars over the next few months. This would be financially devastating for individuals, families, businesses and communities — it’s really difficult to even imagine.

However, I am glad to report that the Senate has given approval to legislation that will create a framework for securitization of that increase in energy prices, which will enable those costs to be spread out over about a decade, resulting in much smaller increases on utility bills each month.