Senate review: Mitigating the impact of utility costs from the recent arctic storms

Since the record-breaking winter storms hit back in February, people throughout Oklahoma have been waiting for the proverbial other shoe to drop: the anticipated astronomical spikes in gas and electricity prices we’d all been told were coming as a result of several days of arctic temperatures.
It's now projected that we’re facing $4.5 billion in increased energy costs. We’ve been told that if Oklahoma does nothing, individual customers could see their utility rates increase by thousands of dollars over the next few months. This would be financially devastating for individuals, families, businesses and communities — it’s really difficult to even imagine.
However, I am glad to report that the Senate has given approval to legislation that will create a framework for securitization of that increase in energy prices, which will enable those costs to be spread out over about a decade, resulting in much smaller increases on utility bills each month.
One example was a utility bill (which was normally about $100 before the storm) that would, without legislative action, increase to nearly $2,000 the first month and about $1,200 the next, then gradually taper down for the next few months. I don’t know many people who could afford that, my family included. With the securitization legislation we approved, the increase would be spread out over the next 10 years or so and would only be a few dollars each month over what customers normally would have paid if not for that storm.
Next Thursday, April 22, is the deadline for the Senate to vote on bills sent over from the House. More than 300 were approved by Senate committees, and of those, we voted on close to 120 this past week. That includes legislation we supported in the Senate that will help protect members of the Oklahoma National Guard from employment discrimination.
Currently, Oklahoma National Guard members have employment protections when they are called to federal active duty by the president. However, if they are activated by our governor for a national emergency here in the states, such as assisting during natural disasters, they don’t have that same employment protection. House Bill 2545 will ensure our state’s statutes mirror federal law, ensuring the men and women who serve will still have their jobs waiting when they return home.
The legislation also prohibits employers from discriminating against employees or prospective employees based on their membership or service in the Oklahoma National Guard. This bill had already been approved by the House, and now awaits the governor’s consideration.