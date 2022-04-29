Senate review: Military surplus vehicles, classroom transfers and teacher salaries

This past Thursday marked the deadline for the Senate and House to finish up votes on bills that were originally introduced in the opposite chamber. Under the constitution, we must conclude all our work no later than 5 p.m. on the last Friday in May. There’s still budget work to be done, executive nominations to state boards and commissions and other posts to be considered, and final votes on bills that were sent to conference committees to work out differences between House and Senate versions.

I’m happy to report that another one of my bills will soon be headed to the governor’s desk. I’m the Senate principal author of House Bill 1503, which deals with military surplus vehicles. We have people in Oklahoma who are very interested in such vehicles, and even collect them. The problem is, we currently have no mechanism in state law to allow those collectors to get them tagged, so they can drive them to car shows, participate in parades or have them at other patriotic events like Independence or Veteran’s Day celebrations. HB 1503 would insert the necessary language into our statutes to allow collectors to get tags and titles for their military surplus vehicle. The bill passed by overwhelming support in both chambers.

I’m Senate co-author on another House bill that we approved this past week, HB 3038, which will be a great benefit to Oklahoma families. This bill deals with transferring students into another district, basically making it easier to keep siblings together. The bill also makes it easier for students to transfer into a different district where their parents work. That bill passed the Senate unanimously.

However, I could not give my support to another education bill that was before the Senate. Some of you may have heard the governor’s State of the State speech where he talked about getting some teacher salaries into the six-figure range. HB 4388’s proponents claim that can be achieved by capping the lottery money that goes to education at $75 million and moving that to a special fund for these huge teacher salaries.

First, in the history of its existence, the lottery has never produced that much money for education, so that’s a big problem. The bill is based on an amount of money we may never collect. Secondly, the fund doesn’t set any parameters for these higher salaries, such as requiring advanced degrees or other qualifications; instead, these huge raises would be determined by local school boards and administrators. I think there should be objective standards that must be met in order to qualify.

Lastly, I opposed the bill because it would also require the school districts to match state dollars to up to $40,000 per raise. I think most of the districts in the state are already paying the highest amounts they can for salaries without receiving additional appropriated dollars. I think a lot of schools, and many excellent teachers, would be completely left out of this deal. For all of those reasons, I opposed the bill.

I’d like to also mention that this past Wednesday was Administrative Professional’s Day. If you ever call or visit my office, the first person who will greet you is my executive assistant, Pam King. Professional, knowledgeable, experienced, organized, patient and courteous — I cannot say enough good things about Pam and all she does to keep this office running smoothly and help the constituents of Senate District 34. Pam, thank you for your service to the district, the Senate, and our entire state.