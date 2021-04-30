Senate review: Military measures, education reform and legislative boundaries

As you may recall, for the past few sessions, I’ve served as co-chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus. This is a bipartisan organization, and our members work within our chambers and with outside organizations to promote conservation and Oklahoma’s outdoor heritage, including hunting, angling, recreational shooting and trapping.

This past week, we hosted a caucus meeting and reception at Wilshire Gun in Oklahoma City to help celebrate our mission and recruit new members from the Legislature to join us.

We were honored to welcome two former members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation to our event, including former U.S. Representatives Bill Brewster and Dan Boren. Brewster served as the first national co-chair for the Sportsmen’s Caucus back in the 1990’s, and more than a decade later, Boren served as a national co-chair. It was an honor having them with us.

We’ve now passed the April 22 deadline for floor votes on bills from the opposite chamber, and many measures that were approved by both chambers have already been signed into law, including two that I authored. Senate Bill 853 gives the Oklahoma Military Department greater flexibility in the purchases of heraldry items, such as medals, badges and other items that are used to honor the accomplishments and advancements of our Oklahoma military members.