Senate review: Legislative redistricting, transportation infrastructure and REAL ID processing

Under Oklahoma’s Constitution, the Legislature must complete its work no later than 5 p.m. on the last Friday in May. We actually concluded the session a day early, adjourning at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday.
Although the legislative session only lasts four months, the fact is our work continues year-round. One additional task we had this year was redistricting — the redrawing of boundaries for state House and Senate districts, as well as the boundaries for the state’s five congressional seats. Redistricting takes place once every 10 years to ensure the even distribution of population as determined by the U.S. Census. House and Senate redistricting was completed during the recently completed session, while our work on congressional redistricting will be completed in the coming months.
Within the next few weeks, members will also begin submitting their requests for interim studies. During the regular session, there simply isn’t time for committees to hold in-depth hearings on a particular issue, but we can do that during the summer and fall months. Those requests for studies are submitted to the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, who then assigns the studies to the Senate committees that have jurisdiction over a particular area of law. It’s then up to the discretion of the committee chair to decide whether to hold a hearing on a particular topic.
Looking ahead, I’ll be interested in following the progress of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s Eight-Year Plan for modernizing Oklahoma’s transportation infrastructure, including the repair or replacement of deficient bridges. Among those projects on that list is the bridge at 76th and 169th in Owasso, with work to begin in 2022.
I’m also interested in any and all possible solutions to reduce Oklahoma’s dependence on emergency certifications to fill teaching positions throughout the state, and in putting more resources in our classrooms.
It’s also imperative that the state addresses the backlog for those waiting to get their REAL ID driver’s license. The budget just signed into law by the governor included $6.6 million to assist with this effort, and mega-centers in Tulsa and Oklahoma City will be set up this summer to help eliminate that backlog, which was the result of shutdowns during the pandemic and software problems. These mega-centers will be able to issue REAL-ID compliant driver licenses and identification cards as well as non-REAL ID compliant licenses and IDs. Additional resources will be provided to Department of Public Safety locations and tag agencies, including more software, to help further address the backlog.
In closing, I hope that all Oklahomans will take some time this Memorial Day week to remember our fallen members of the military. Freedom is not free, and throughout the history of this state, Oklahoma men and women have stepped up to defend our country, with many making the ultimate sacrifice. Please remember our fallen heroes and those they left behind.