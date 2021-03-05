Senate review: Improving EOI exams and prioritizing military-related legislation

With more than 1,000 bills introduced this session in the Senate alone, we’ve had our work cut out for us as we’ve voted on legislation in committees and then on the floor. At every stage, the number of bills that will eventually make it all the way through both chambers and to the governor’s desk is reduced; it’s all part of the process.

Bills that are voted down either in committee or on the floor are dead for the remainder of the 58th Legislature, so it will be 2023 before they can be reintroduced. Measures that weren’t heard in committee, or that made it out of committee but aren’t heard on the Senate floor by the March 11 deadline, are dormant for the rest of the current legislative session, although they can still be brought back up next year.

Out of those 1,000-plus bills filed this session, some 550 made it out of committee. Of those that survived the process, more than 160 bills were approved by the Senate just this past week, with over 300 measures awaiting a vote by 11th. We’re expecting to work some very long days and evenings next week.