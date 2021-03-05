Senate review: Improving EOI exams and prioritizing military-related legislation

With more than 1,000 bills introduced this session in the Senate alone, we’ve had our work cut out for us as we’ve voted on legislation in committees and then on the floor. At every stage, the number of bills that will eventually make it all the way through both chambers and to the governor’s desk is reduced; it’s all part of the process.
Bills that are voted down either in committee or on the floor are dead for the remainder of the 58th Legislature, so it will be 2023 before they can be reintroduced. Measures that weren’t heard in committee, or that made it out of committee but aren’t heard on the Senate floor by the March 11 deadline, are dormant for the rest of the current legislative session, although they can still be brought back up next year.
Out of those 1,000-plus bills filed this session, some 550 made it out of committee. Of those that survived the process, more than 160 bills were approved by the Senate just this past week, with over 300 measures awaiting a vote by 11th. We’re expecting to work some very long days and evenings next week.
One bill that was approved by the full Senate this past week was my legislation to ensure we are getting value from the $2 million that Oklahoma spends each year for the mandatory U.S. History End of Instruction test. For several years, I’ve sought to repeal mandatory programs and tests in our schools that provide no measurable benefit while using scarce resources and time in the classroom, but there’s been less support for removing this exam. My bill ensures a practical application in the classroom by allowing it to count toward the student’s grade. As I’ve said before, if we are going to continue to require this test, it should have some useful purpose and help us ensure students are learning our country’s history.
Among my measures awaiting floor votes is legislation I filed with Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, naming a section of State Highway 20 as the Tech. Sgt. Marshall D. Roberts Memorial Highway. Marshall, from Owasso, served with the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron and was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve when he died in a rocket attack in Iraq last March, becoming the first Oklahoma Air National Guardsman to be killed in action. While Marshall was from Owasso, he and his wife, Kristie Roberts, and their daughter, Paityn, made their home in Claremore, so it’s appropriate to name this stretch of highway between the two communities in his honor.
I served with Marshall in the Oklahoma Air National Guard. I don’t believe you could find anyone who didn’t like him. He was great to work with and he loved his family deeply. I’m proud we can honor his life and service through this legislation.
Another of my bills awaiting a floor vote gives the Oklahoma Military Department greater flexibility in the purchases of heraldry items — things such as medals, badges and other items that are used to honor the accomplishments and advancements of our state military members.
I also have a third bill aimed at supporting our military members this session, and it too is awaiting a floor vote in the Senate. Under this legislation, the 45th Infantry Division Museum will be renamed the Oklahoma National Guard Museum. The measure also authorizes the museum to sell military artifacts, books and maps and use the proceeds to fund artifact purchases and museum upgrades. The bill was requested by the Military Department and the Oklahoma National Guard. I want to stress that this name change will in no way diminish the proud legacy of the 45th, and we have the support of veterans organizations for this measure.