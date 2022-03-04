Senate review: Improving CLEET training for unarmed security guards

We lost a couple legislative work days recently because of sleet and ice storms, but because we had adopted an accelerated work schedule and continued with full agendas this week, we successfully met the March 3 deadline for committees to consider bills introduced by our own members.

We had about 800 Senate measures that were introduced ahead of this session. Of those, 399 have been approved by our committees, and we already approved 72 measures on the floor, with another 327 awaiting votes. March 24 is the deadline for the full Senate to consider legislation introduced in this chamber.

I think most of you know I’m a former teacher, so here’s a quick government lesson for you. Each “Legislature” in Oklahoma state government actually has two legislative sessions. This is the second session of the 58th Legislature.

Under Senate rules, if a member introduces a bill in the first session, but it doesn’t make it all the way through the process, it’s still available to be considered during the second session. Sometimes a bill simply doesn’t get a hearing in its assigned committee or on the floor, or perhaps it stalls out once it crosses over to the House. But again, as long as that bill wasn’t voted down in committee or on the floor in either chamber, it still has the potential to continue through the process the next year.

My Senate Bill 80 is a great example of that. Originally filed for the 2021 session, it wasn’t taken up in committee by last year’s deadline, so it’s been dormant ever since. But this session, I received a hearing for it in the Senate’s Public Safety Committee, and it was approved.

SB 80 is a pro-business bill that was requested by a constituent here in Senate District 34. The bill deals with training for unarmed security guards. Under current law, a job applicant for this position must first receive their training and certification through CLEET, the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.

The problem is many individuals who might like to apply for an unarmed security guard job may not have the ability to pay for that training or can’t go without a paycheck until they complete their training and can start their new job. Many companies are already facing worker shortages, and this requirement is only making it more difficult to hire people. My legislation will enable security companies to hire that individual and then allow them to complete the mandatory CLEET training, which the company may then pay for. This bill now goes to the full Senate for further consideration.

This past Tuesday was FFA Day at the Capitol, and the event was attended by FFA members from Skiatook and Owasso. FFA is an outstanding organization that prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education, giving students hands-on experience and tools to succeed throughout their lives. While some of these students will draw on these skills as they pursue careers in farming and ranching, FFA includes future chemists, veterinarians, educators, business leaders and even elected officials. Thanks again to all our local FFA members who joined us at the Capitol.