Senate review: Honoring Oklahoma legislators Glen Johnson and Bob Cullison

As you probably are well aware, I am passionate about education in our state, and about honoring, supporting and aiding Oklahoma’s active military men and women as well as our veterans. I was a high school teacher and coach prior to coming to the Senate, but I also am a Senior Master Sergeant in the Oklahoma Air National Guard.
I am both humbled and excited to report to you this week that I have now been named as the Senate co-chair of the Legislative Veterans Caucus, helping to identify and champion issues important to Oklahoma veterans. This bipartisan, bicameral caucus includes members of the Legislature who have served in the military, and some who are still active in the reserves. We work with the Guard and charitable groups to find ways of supporting their mission to assist veterans through public policy and coordination of resources to better serve our heroes.
This week, the Senate paused to honor another kind of hero — a gentleman who devoted his life to public service, first in the Legislature and then in higher education. This September, Higher Education Chancellor Glen Johnson will be retiring from that post and a life of public service that began in 1980 as a member of the Okemah School Board. Just a few short years later, he was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives, ultimately rising through leadership ranks to become the youngest Speaker of the House in the country.
Dr. Johnson fought for education at all levels while in the Legislature, helping champion the landmark education funding and reform legislation, House Bill 1017. He later served 10 years as the president of Southeastern Oklahoma State University before becoming Oklahoma’s eighth Chancellor of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education, earning numerous state and national awards for his leadership and service. I wish Dr. Johnson the very best in his retirement.
At the time Glen was in House leadership, one of my predecessors from Senate District 34 was serving as President Pro Tempore of this chamber — Bob Cullison, who passed away just last Tuesday at the age of 84.
Although his hometown was Skiatook when he was in the Legislature, he was proud of his roots being a Turley Boy. He attended Baylor and was a member of the Baylor Bears baseball team. A businessman, he was also a member of the Marine Reserves and the proud father of his daughter, Robin, and son, Robert. He was instrumental in passing House Bill 1017, Oklahoma’s Quality Jobs Act, and much more.
Pro Tem Cullison was respected by members of both parties, and those who served with him recall his passion for the legislative process and as someone who simply loved the Senate. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time. Oklahoma is surely a better place for his service.