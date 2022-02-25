Senate review: Highway dedications, public school dollars and hunting licenses

Two years ago, I introduced a bill that would name a portion of U.S. 75 the “OHP Captain Larry Jackson Memorial Highway.” Cpt. Jackson was from Collinsville, and he was killed in a plane crash in 2008. He flew for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for almost 20 years and had recently retired from the Army Reserves where he’d been a military police officer in several countries. He had also served as Chelsea’s police chief and on the force at the Edmond Police Department.
Unfortunately, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in the legislative session for several weeks, and because of time constraints, many good bills did not make it all the way through the process that year.
This session, one of my fellow members, Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika, was gracious enough to allow me to attach my previous language honoring Cpt. Jackson to one of his measures, and it was recently approved by the Senate Transportation Committee. I’m hopeful 2022 is the year we can get this naming legislation all the way through both chambers and signed into law.
This past Monday was Oklahoma Public Schools Advocacy Day at the Capitol. I want to thank all the parents, teachers and others from Senate District 34 who showed up to advocate on behalf of students, teachers and schools. Our investments in education are an investment in the future of our entire state. I’ll continue to fight to ensure dollars intended for public education go to public education.
On Tuesday, the State Board of Equalization made the final certification of how much funding would be available for the Legislature to appropriate for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. We’ll have nearly $10.5 billion, although about $1.3 billion of that is one-time funding, which cannot be used for ongoing operational expenses. I know there are competing views about how that should be handled, with some calling for putting even more aside for emergency savings and others hoping to use some of that to address one-time investments in areas that have been long neglected.
Looking at the big budget picture, I believe education must be our main priority. We’ve made progress with significant investments in recent years, but it isn’t a one-and-done situation. If we all agree education is a top priority for that state, we need to ensure both our policy and our appropriations reflect that.
As many of you may know, for the past several sessions, I’ve served as co-chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus. This is a bipartisan organization, and our members work within our chambers and with outside organizations to promote conservation and Oklahoma’s outdoor heritage, including hunting, angling, recreational shooting and trapping.
There are competing views within the Legislature about a move to allow the Department of Wildlife to determine the types and prices of all hunting and fishing licensing in our state. I believe we should give the department the ability to determine licensing, but reserve the ultimate review and approval for the Legislature. My focus is on affordability and accessibility for all Oklahomans to hunt and fish, enabling everyone who wishes to enjoy our abundant wildlife and natural resources.