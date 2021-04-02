Senate review: HB 2078 leaves Oklahoma schools shortchanged and struggling

This past week, the majority of the Senate voted in favor of a bill that I believe will hurt education funding in school districts for years to come.
House Bill 2078 drastically alters the state’s school funding formula, leaving far too many schools shortchanged and struggling to meet the needs of Oklahoma children. The vote was 27 to 19, and members from both parties were among those opposing this bill, but the governor signed it into law just hours after its passage.
As a career classroom teacher, I am terribly concerned about the impact this major policy shift will have on our schools and our children.
Enrollment can fluctuate within schools, and we’ve certainly seen that during the pandemic. The funding formula that common education has been operating under has helped school districts have budgeting certainty in spite of those fluctuations, enabling them to plan ahead and determine staffing and other critical expenditures. That will all be undone when this new law takes effect.
The timing is terrible for our schools and Oklahoma’s children. We’re still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but as our schools are transitioning back to safe in-person instruction, hundreds of districts now face losing millions of dollars in state funding.
Our schools are still below the regional average in per pupil spending. My concern is that schools will have no choice but to lay off teachers and support staff and reduce other resources for students. These sweeping changes to the funding formula don’t just disrupt the ability of our schools to plan ahead, but they will disrupt the overall stability of the learning environment, and that’s going to have a negative impact on students.
Nationally, our funding formula is recognized for being equitable in how funds are currently distributed. This new law dramatically decreases the amount of time schools can look to assess attendance for budgeting purposes.
Parents, teachers, administrators and students have all spoken out against this bill, which was written without any collaboration from educators. Numerous educational organizations have publicly voiced their concerns and opposition to this punitive change in the funding formula.
Our schools are already struggling. This doesn’t put a single new dollar into the formula — it just robs Peter to pay Paul. Instead of creating so much uncertainty and destabilizing schools’ budgets, Oklahoma should be focused on providing additional resources for our children.