Senate review: HB 2078 leaves Oklahoma schools shortchanged and struggling

This past week, the majority of the Senate voted in favor of a bill that I believe will hurt education funding in school districts for years to come.

House Bill 2078 drastically alters the state’s school funding formula, leaving far too many schools shortchanged and struggling to meet the needs of Oklahoma children. The vote was 27 to 19, and members from both parties were among those opposing this bill, but the governor signed it into law just hours after its passage.

As a career classroom teacher, I am terribly concerned about the impact this major policy shift will have on our schools and our children.

Enrollment can fluctuate within schools, and we’ve certainly seen that during the pandemic. The funding formula that common education has been operating under has helped school districts have budgeting certainty in spite of those fluctuations, enabling them to plan ahead and determine staffing and other critical expenditures. That will all be undone when this new law takes effect.

The timing is terrible for our schools and Oklahoma’s children. We’re still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but as our schools are transitioning back to safe in-person instruction, hundreds of districts now face losing millions of dollars in state funding.