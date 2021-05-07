Senate review: Excellence in education is among the best economic development tools we have

I have long contended that one of the most important functions of government is ensuring our children have the education necessary to succeed in life. Our public schools provide that foundation in a way no other system of education does — it is available to all, regardless of incomes or backgrounds, and it is a massive undertaking, but critical to the future of our children and our state.

I believe excellence in education is also one of the best economic development tools we have. By ensuring children have the tools for success, we help ensure they are prepared for the next steps in life, whether that’s continuing to pursue additional education through our colleges, universities and career-techs, or entering the workforce directly. The better educated the workforce, the more success our state will have attracting and growing high-paying jobs in a variety of areas.

You cannot do any of that without dedicated, professional educators at every step of the way.

This past week, I authored a resolution presented in the full Senate honoring Oklahoma educators as part of Teacher Appreciation Week. We have more than 42,000 teachers in public school throughout our state, many with decades of experience, teaching more than 700,000 students from pre-K through the 12th grade.