Senate review: Encouraging OK public schools to incorporate hunting education curriculum

This past week was a much less hectic one at the Capitol. Having met the March 11 deadline for floor votes on bills that started out in the Senate, we’re now in the process of receiving the House bills that made it through their chamber. Those bills were processed and assigned to committees this week, so the pace will pick back up significantly in the coming days.

As you may know, I am co-chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus. Our members work within our chambers and with outside organizations to promote conservation and Oklahoma’s outdoor heritage, including hunting, angling, recreational shooting and trapping. Our state’s culture and identity are steeped in the traditions of hunting, fishing and other activities made possible through an abundance of natural resources and Oklahoma’s diverse ecosystems.

In addition to preserving and celebrating outdoor life, there’s also an important educational component to all we want to promote. This past week, I had the honor of presenting Senate Concurrent Resolution 5 on the floor of the Senate, encouraging Oklahoma public schools to incorporate the Department of Wildlife Conservation-approved hunter education course into their middle or high school curriculums.