Senate review: Encouraging OK public schools to incorporate hunting education curriculum

This past week was a much less hectic one at the Capitol. Having met the March 11 deadline for floor votes on bills that started out in the Senate, we’re now in the process of receiving the House bills that made it through their chamber. Those bills were processed and assigned to committees this week, so the pace will pick back up significantly in the coming days.
As you may know, I am co-chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus. Our members work within our chambers and with outside organizations to promote conservation and Oklahoma’s outdoor heritage, including hunting, angling, recreational shooting and trapping. Our state’s culture and identity are steeped in the traditions of hunting, fishing and other activities made possible through an abundance of natural resources and Oklahoma’s diverse ecosystems.
In addition to preserving and celebrating outdoor life, there’s also an important educational component to all we want to promote. This past week, I had the honor of presenting Senate Concurrent Resolution 5 on the floor of the Senate, encouraging Oklahoma public schools to incorporate the Department of Wildlife Conservation-approved hunter education course into their middle or high school curriculums.
Under state law, anyone under the age of 30 who is interested in participating in Oklahoma’s hunting heritage is required to either purchase an apprentice-designed hunting license or participate in and complete a hunter education curriculum that is recognized and approved by the DWC. Making this material available in our schools would help with our outreach and education efforts.
This curriculum covers a variety of topics, including firearms safety, wildlife conservation and management and hunter responsibilities that are designed to increase hunter safety and teach how conservation can ensure future generations will be able to enjoy these activities as well. The agency offers free educator training and other resources. Students who do not currently have access to hunter education in school, or any adult interested in getting their hunter education certification, can access the online hunter education program through the DWC.
Another important tradition in our state is the Oklahoma Youth Expo. This annual event, held at the Oklahoma State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City, promotes agriculture and gives some of our best and brightest young people from FFA and 4H the opportunity to show livestock and compete for scholarships. There’s even an evening for legislators to work side by side with these students and learn a bit about showing animals as well.
This year, my teacher was McKinna Turner, a sixth grader from Owasso and a member of the Tulsa County 4-H, who helped me show a sheep in the arena. She was a great teacher, and I think everyone had a wonderful time. Congratulations to all who competed at this year’s OYE — I’m already looking forward to next year’s expo.