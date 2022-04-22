Senate review: Commemorating OKC bombing, honoring Collinsville football champions

It was another busy week at the state Capitol as the Senate continued working through House bills ahead of the April 28 deadline for floor votes on bills from the opposite chamber.

I was very pleased to see the House join the Senate in approving one of my bills, SB 80, which has now been signed into law by the governor. SB 80 is a pro-business bill requested by a constituent here in Senate District 34. Under current law, a person applying for an unarmed security guard job must first receive their training and certification through CLEET, the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, before they can be hired. The problem is many individuals may not be able to afford the training or can’t go without a paycheck until they complete their training and can start their new job. Many companies are already facing worker shortages, and this requirement is only making it more difficult to hire people.

My legislation will enable security companies to go ahead and hire that individual and then allow them to complete the mandatory CLEET training, which the company may then pay for.

This past Tuesday marked the 27th anniversary of the Murrah Federal Building bombing, the worst act of domestic terrorism in our country’s history. There were 168 lives lost that day, including 19 children. We approved a Senate resolution remembering those who died, the survivors and the first responders. The senseless murders of 168 people forever changed our state, but it also united us. People throughout Oklahoma did all they could to support the survivors and the families of those lost, as well as the first-responders. That outpouring and generosity came to be known as the Oklahoma Standard — a strength, resilience and goodness of spirit that was recognized around the world.

I want to thank some of the outstanding young people from Senate District 34 who came to the Capitol this past week. I was proud to help honor the Collinsville High School Cardinals, the 2021 Oklahoma state Class 5A Football Champions. This marked the first time the school had won the state championship, and it was wonderful to welcome them to the Senate.

I also want to thank Angela Wilkes, an AP teacher and student council advisor from Rejoice Christian School in Owasso, who brought 13 students to the Capitol to meet the governor and their legislators, and observe the Senate during one of our afternoon sessions. It was a pleasure to have them here and to introduce them to the entire Senate.