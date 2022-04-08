Senate review: Celebrating OSU Day at the state Capitol

This past week, we continued committee work on bills that were sent over from the House of Representatives.

I’m principal Senate author of HB 3179, dealing with surplus military vehicles. Right now, we have collectors who would like to showcase and share the history behind some of these vehicles at parades, car shows and other events, but currently it isn’t legal to drive them on streets or highways. HB 3179 will ensure that registration and license plates can be issued by the Oklahoma Tax Commission, so that collectors can legally drive these vehicles. That measure was approved by the Finance Committee, and next will be considered by the full Senate.

In addition to working toward the April 14 deadline for committee votes on House bills, we’re also focusing on executive nominations. These nominations are for positions appointed by the governor, including cabinet posts, boards and commissions, but must be approved by the Senate. It’s our job to vet these nominees, which we do with one-on-one meetings, phone calls and committee hearings, and then finally, there is a vote by the full Senate.

Currently, we’re working through that process with John Nash, the governor’s nominee for Secretary of Veterans and Military Affairs. As vice chair of the Legislative Veterans Caucus, I was pleased that John came and spoke to our group about his nomination. His appointment will first have to be approved by the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, then final approval must be given by the full Senate.

On Thursday, I received notification that both state and federal approval have been given for the operation of The Village at A New Leaf, a residential community for individuals living with developmental disabilities and autism in Green Country. I had an opportunity to tour this Owasso facility a few months ago.

Having access to appropriate community-based services is extremely important to helping individuals and their families, and I was impressed with my tour of this facility.

In addition to legislation moving through the process and tracking events back in the district, I was also extremely happy to see the many students, faculty, alumni and administrators who were here to celebrate and advocate for my alma mater on OSU Day at the Capitol. Talk about school spirit — everywhere you looked there were students and legislators decked out in orange, myself included.

Attending and graduating from OSU put me on a track for success in life, and it’s continuing to do the same for thousands more students each and every year. The world-class research taking place at OSU is recognized nationally, and this institution is an important economic engine for Oklahoma, creating highly trained professionals and helping attract businesses to our state.

This is always one of the best-attended university advocacy days of the entire session. I want to extend my thanks to President Shrum, the faculty and all the students and alumni who were here helping us celebrate the great success that is OSU and showcasing its importance to Oklahoma.