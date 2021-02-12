Senate Review: Becoming a new dad and more good news

When someone decides they’d like to serve their fellow citizens in the Oklahoma Legislature, they probably have at least some idea that with that honor and responsibility comes a certain amount of personal sacrifice. The days during session can be demanding and often stretch well into the evening and beyond. As I said, your “homework” includes pre-reading hundreds of bills, juggling multiple committee meetings, floor sessions and other events. There’s also the fact that you have to be away from your family each week for the four months of session. As a member of the Oklahoma Air National Guard, I already understood both the rewards and demands of service; it certainly applies to service in the Legislature.

What I’d like people to know is that serving in the Senate or House also requires the support, dedication and sacrifice of each member’s family. It’s a lot of work, and sometimes very challenging to stay home and hold down the fort. There are many times legislators miss out on important school events, games, birthdays and other milestones. That part can be hard, and yet it is so important to have a variety of people from many walks of life who are willing to serve. I just consider myself lucky to have the love and support of my wife, children and our extended family members, including my parents, who help out as well; I couldn’t do it without them.

We are so blessed and grateful for Josiah and his brothers, and I’m trying to get back occasionally in the evenings to help Ashley out and let her get a little sleep (anyone who has lived with a newborn knows what a precious commodity sleep is at that stage). It's a lot, but more than anything, I feel grateful — and I sincerely thank each of you for the opportunity to be your voice and serve you in the Oklahoma Senate.