Senate review: Addressing relief for Oklahomans amid rising inflation

The second regular session of the 58th Legislature was adjourned Sine Die at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27. But our session work is not done; we will be meeting in not one, but two special sessions this interim.

Before the regular session ended, the Legislature called itself into special session to adjust the process for distributing federal pandemic relief money allocated to Oklahoma.

You may recall that a year ago, legislative leaders created the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding to evaluate proposals for using $1.9 billion allocated to Oklahoma under the federal American Rescue Plan Act. This committee included members from each party and from both chambers. Under that umbrella, working groups were created to vet projects in the areas of economic development and workforce; health and human services; government transformation and collaboration; and transportation, infrastructure and rural development.

The working groups would make recommendations according to federal guidelines on how the money could be used, which would then be voted on by the full joint committee, then passed along to the governor who had the final say. The problem is, several projects had been recommended, but the governor hadn’t acted on them.

We’ve been one of the slower states in distributing our share of these funds, and so it was decided that we would instead utilize a special session to run those projects through appropriations, helping us streamline the distribution of the funds and bring much-needed resources to improve services and infrastructure needs throughout the state.

Before the regular session ended, the governor called a second special session to convene June 13 to address tax relief to help Oklahomans dealing with skyrocketing costs due to inflation. He’s specifically discussed looking at eliminating the state portion of the grocery sales tax and a further reduction in the state income tax. He vetoed a rebate of $75 for single filers and $150 for joint filers as well as a bill to restore a 1.25% sales tax exemption on car sales, saying those items didn’t provide great enough relief.

I agree the car sales tax exemption and the rebates would not have been a significant help for Oklahoma families struggling with record inflation. Between grocery bills and gas prices, people are hurting right now. I’ll be interested in participating in the discussions on the best way to achieve meaningful relief for Oklahomans while still funding our most critical government services, including our public schools.

In closing, I want to express my sincere thanks to the Force 50 Foundation, which is an organization dedicated to helping link veterans with all available resources. I received their Ed Vezey Distinguished Service Award at their veterans service dinner during the last week of session. I was also named as an ambassador for the organization. I’m honored and humbled, and in turn, I salute the important work of the Force 50 Foundation.