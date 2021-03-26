Senate review: A stronger push for veteran-related bills

We’ve just completed the eighth week of the legislative session, and we’re working through House bills in our committees. Likewise, House committees are currently considering Senate bills that made it through our own committees and were approved by the full chamber.
As a member of the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee as well as the Legislative Veterans Caucus, I’m pleased at the number of good measures moving through the Legislature this session to better support and honor Oklahoma servicemen and women. I’ve already talked about some of my own bills that are moving through the process. This week, I’d like to highlight some of the other legislation dealing with issues important to Oklahoma veterans.
Senate Bill 415 is awaiting a committee hearing in the House, and it authorizes the Oklahoma Tax Commission to share data with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs about taxpayer information for 100% service-disabled veterans who qualify for the sales tax exemption. This will enable ODVA to verify eligibility for the tax exemption to the tax commission. To remain eligible for the exemption, qualifying veterans must register with the Oklahoma Veterans Registry at registry.odva.ok.gov/registration.
Here’s the problem: According to OTC, Oklahoma currently has about 32,000 military tax-exempt certificates, but the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports there are actually only 16,000 fully disabled veterans. First of all, it is wrong for an individual who has not earned this benefit to be able to take advantage of this program aimed at helping our true Oklahoma heroes. Secondly, this type of fraud erodes funding for our schools, roads, public safety and other critical services that all Oklahomans depend on.
Senate Bill 567 establishes a program to provide assistance for the funeral expenses of all members of the National Guard and law enforcement, as well as firefighters and other first responders who die in the line of duty while in response to state orders. The maximum reimbursement for funeral expenses would be $10,000 and it would only be awarded to Oklahoma residents. That bill is also awaiting committee consideration in the House, while a similar bill from their chamber, House Bill 2374, is awaiting consideration in the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Senate Bill 68 provides for school district residency status for children of active military personnel who have been or will be transferred to a state military base. It also requires schools to accept the students’ enrollment applications electronically, and requires parents to provide proof of residence within 10 days of moving to our state. This bill is now awaiting a hearing in a House committee.
I also want to take this opportunity to thank Pastor Chad Balthrop of First Baptist Owasso for accepting my invitation to serve as Senate Chaplain this past week. The tradition in the Senate is for a guest chaplain to help open each session day with a prayer and to be available to anyone who may need spiritual guidance or prayer. I appreciate Pastor Balthrop’s willingness to serve and to help keep us mindful of walking in faith in all aspects of our lives.