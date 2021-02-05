Senate review: A ‘full-court press’ at the Capitol in Oklahoma’s 58th legislative session

The first week of the 2021 legislative session is now behind us, and it’s already a full-court press here at the Capitol. We began the session this past Monday and met in joint session with the House for the governor to deliver his annual State of the State address outlining his policy and budget priorities for the coming year.
By Tuesday, we were all busy presenting and voting on bills in various committees. With 1,035 bills and 26 joint resolutions filed in the Senate for the session, we have a lot of work to do to meet the Feb. 25 deadline for committee work on bills that were introduced in our chamber.
I was very gratified to win approval for one of the bills I’d filed for the 2021 session. When the governor appoints members to the State Board of Education, his nominees are vetted by the Senate, which has the authority to consent to a nomination or reject it. However, under current law, the governor can then remove any member he himself appointed, and we confirmed without any explanation. That’s not the case for Oklahoma’s Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. Members of that board can only be removed by the governor for cause.
My legislation will ensure parity in that process. Under SB 157, the governor can remove members of the State Board of Education for cause, including being found guilty of a felony or any offense involving moral turpitude; being found guilty of malfeasance, misfeasance or nonfeasance in relation to Board duties; being found mentally incompetent; or failing to attend three successive board meetings without just cause.
After a committee and the full Senate have gone through the process of determining that a nominee should be confirmed, it doesn’t seem right that the governor can just remove that appointee for no reason. Again, this simply would ensure consistency in our statutes. SB 157 was approved by the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday and next moves to the full Senate for consideration.
On Thursday, I won approval from the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs committee for another one of my bills. Senate Bill 860 will rename the 45th Infantry Division Museum as the Oklahoma Nation Guard Museum. The measure also authorizes the museum to sell military artifacts, books and maps, and use the proceeds to fund artifact purchases and museum upgrades. The bill was requested by the Military Department and the Oklahoma National Guard. I want to assure everyone that the name change will in no way diminish the proud legacy of the 45th, and we have the support of veterans organizations for this measure.
We also held our first floor vote this past week, approving Senate Bill 1031. You may recall last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we approved an exemption to the state’s Open Meeting Act to allow virtual meetings of public bodies to help protect both officials and the public from unnecessary exposure. That exemption expired in November, but the risk remained. This bill will reinstate those exemptions through Feb. 15, 2022, or until 30 days after the expiration or termination of the governor’s state of emergency for COVID-19, whichever date comes first.
The bill also has additional requirements to better assist members of the public to access both the meeting and any materials presented. Any necessary passcodes to access the meeting must be included in the public notice, and materials provided to members of the public body during a virtual meeting must immediately be made available to citizens on that body’s website. Additionally, meetings must be conducted as described on the public notice, whether that’s virtually or in person.