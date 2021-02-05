Senate review: A ‘full-court press’ at the Capitol in Oklahoma’s 58th legislative session

The first week of the 2021 legislative session is now behind us, and it’s already a full-court press here at the Capitol. We began the session this past Monday and met in joint session with the House for the governor to deliver his annual State of the State address outlining his policy and budget priorities for the coming year.

By Tuesday, we were all busy presenting and voting on bills in various committees. With 1,035 bills and 26 joint resolutions filed in the Senate for the session, we have a lot of work to do to meet the Feb. 25 deadline for committee work on bills that were introduced in our chamber.

I was very gratified to win approval for one of the bills I’d filed for the 2021 session. When the governor appoints members to the State Board of Education, his nominees are vetted by the Senate, which has the authority to consent to a nomination or reject it. However, under current law, the governor can then remove any member he himself appointed, and we confirmed without any explanation. That’s not the case for Oklahoma’s Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. Members of that board can only be removed by the governor for cause.