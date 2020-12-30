Reading corner: Owasso Library's top 10 books of 2020

7. “When Stars are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed (audiobook and graphic novel): Omar and his younger brother Hassan live in a refugee camp, and when an opportunity for Omar to get an education comes along, he must decide between going to school every day or caring for his nonverbal brother, in this intimate and touching portrayal of family and daily life in a refugee camp.

Why I liked it: I chose this book to listen to in the car with my son. It was narrated by Omar, and it’s a beautiful and uplifting story. We were completely immersed and invested in what happened to Omar and his brother.

8. “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix: A supernatural thriller set in South Carolina in the ‘90s about a women’s book club that must protect its suburban community from a mysterious stranger who turns out to be a real monster.

Why I liked it: A vampire story set in suburbia, and an unlikely but fierce group of women who read true crime books together. What’s not to love?

9. “Eliza Starts a Rumor” by Jane Rosen: A charming, unforgettable novel about four women, one little lie and the big repercussions that unite them all.