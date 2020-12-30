Reading corner: Owasso Library's top 10 books of 2020

I love to share the books I enjoyed the most at the end of every year. I read a lot of fiction, and love a good thriller or scary story. I also listen to a lot of audiobooks. I hope this list inspires you to read something new.
1. “The Ten Thousand Doors of January” by A (audiobook): In the early 1900s, a young woman embarks on a fantastical journey of self-discovery after finding a mysterious book in this captivating and lyrical debut.
Why I liked it: It was like reading a fairy tale for grownups. A beautiful story.
2. “This is My America” (audiobook): While writing letters to Innocence X, a justice-seeking project, and asking them to help her father, teenaged Tracy takes on another case when her brother is accused of killing his white girlfriend.
Why I liked it: This book took me on such an emotional journey. I laughed, got mad, cried and rooted for Tracy and her family with all my heart.
3. “The Push” by Ashley Audrain: A tense, page-turning psychological drama about the making and breaking of a family — and a woman whose experience of motherhood is nothing at all what she hoped for — and everything she feared.
Why I liked it: As a mother, I identified with Blythe as she doubts her choices and feelings. This book is about motherhood, but it’s also a thriller with a great ending.
4. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (audiobook): A story about five extraordinary women who become known as the Horseback Librarians of Kentucky, set in the Depression era. Though they face all kinds of dangers, they’re committed to bringing books to people who have never had any, and sharing the gift of learning that will change their lives.
Why I liked it: It’s about librarians on horseback! It was also a captivating story.
5. “Home Before Dark” by Riley Sager: A woman returns to the house made famous by her father’s bestselling horror memoir. Is the place really haunted by evil forces, as her father claimed? Or are there more earthbound — and dangerous — secrets hidden within its walls?
Why I liked it: A classic ghost story that leaves you guessing until the end.
6. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (audiobook): The Vignes identical twin sisters grew up together in a small, southern black community and ran away at age 16. Ten years later, one sister lives with her black daughter in the same southern town she once tried to escape. The other secretly passes for white, and her white husband knows nothing of her past.
Why I liked it: The story explored issues of race and passing, but was also about the choices we make concerning the families we grew up with and the families we choose.
7. “When Stars are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed (audiobook and graphic novel): Omar and his younger brother Hassan live in a refugee camp, and when an opportunity for Omar to get an education comes along, he must decide between going to school every day or caring for his nonverbal brother, in this intimate and touching portrayal of family and daily life in a refugee camp.
Why I liked it: I chose this book to listen to in the car with my son. It was narrated by Omar, and it’s a beautiful and uplifting story. We were completely immersed and invested in what happened to Omar and his brother.
8. “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix: A supernatural thriller set in South Carolina in the ‘90s about a women’s book club that must protect its suburban community from a mysterious stranger who turns out to be a real monster.
Why I liked it: A vampire story set in suburbia, and an unlikely but fierce group of women who read true crime books together. What’s not to love?
9. “Eliza Starts a Rumor” by Jane Rosen: A charming, unforgettable novel about four women, one little lie and the big repercussions that unite them all.
Why I liked it: When I started this book, I thought it would be a fun and fluffy read. However, Rosen plants some big truths underneath the fun, which made it an emotional read about the power of women supporting each other.
10. “We are All the Same in the Dark” by Julia Heaberlin (audiobook): A seasoned cop’s interest in a mysterious one-eyed girl takes her back to the worst night of her life in this fast-paced thriller. The night that inspired her to become a cop, the night her friend disappeared and they both exploded into a small Texas town’s dark, violent mythology.
Why I liked it: I loved the characters and the mystery.