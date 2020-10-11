Pastor's Corner: You don’t ‘have’ to vote, you ‘get’ to vote

Do you hate doing things you have to do? I have to take out the trash. I have to wash my car. I have to go to work. I have to pay my taxes. Sound familiar? Here’s a thought: Many of these things we get to do. The attitude created from “get” is different from “have.”

As we approach Nov. 3, we do not have to vote, we get to vote. Voting is a right and a responsibility. Jesus said we should give to Caesar what is Caesar’s and give to God what is God’s. At that time, “Caesar” represented the government.

Your vote gives you the opportunity to make a difference and to take a stand on issues. Christians have the responsibility to vote as dual citizens because we are citizens of the United States and of Heaven. For a Christian, voting is a witness to your faith in God’s word and His will for the country.

As you consider how you will vote, I encourage you to consider righteousness. Righteousness means “right standing before God.” Proverbs 14:24 says, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” Consider what God values. God values life, all life. He values family; family is the foundation of society. God values his word because his word is his will, and we are to pray that His will is done on Earth even as it is in Heaven.