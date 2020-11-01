Pastor's Corner: We can do better amid the election

I’m writing this a few days before the election. By the time it’s published, we still may not know who won. Whatever you think of this administration, you have to confess, it has inspired people to get out and vote!

We are blessed to live in the United States of America. We are a nation of laws and leaders, each selected and elected by the influence of our vote. Our founders had the insight to create a system of governance designed to bring unity from diversity, to move with the masses while protecting the minority from the tyranny of the majority. We’re familiar with the words of the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal...” A character of Aaron Sorkin’s once mused, “Strange as it may seem, that was the first time in history that anyone had ever bothered to write that down.”

Through the lens of history, our faults and failures are easy to find. So too are our most noble achievements. But success is not what makes America great, nor do our failures invalidate the significance of our endeavors. Another Sorkin character continues, “...America is the only country on the planet that, since its birth, has said over and over and over that we can do better.”