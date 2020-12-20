Pastor's Corner: Waiting on God with anticipation and expectation

“Now there was a man in Jerusalem called Simeon, who was righteous and devout. He was waiting for the consolation of Israel, and the Holy Spirit was on him. It had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he would not die before he had seen the Lord’s Messiah.” -Luke 2:25-26

When you hear the words, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose…” you know it is that time of year again. The Christmas Song makes everyone’s list of favorite carols. It perfectly captures the anticipation that kids have for this magical time of the year.

Everywhere you go in December, you hear the story of Santa Claus, reindeer and sleighs full of toys. When you were younger, the question you kept asking was, “Will Christmas ever get here?” How many of you can relate to this? I can! I remember well, and each of my children and grandchildren has asked the same question.

There was the same anticipation and expectation, at least on the part of some people, for the first and real Christmas 2,000 years ago. Imagine what it must have been like when every Jewish mother’s child was told a story even more wonderful and more awe-inspiring than the Santa story ever could be. It’s one that began with a promise and prophecy in the Garden of Eden (Genesis 3:15).