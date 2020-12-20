Pastor's Corner: Waiting on God with anticipation and expectation

“Now there was a man in Jerusalem called Simeon, who was righteous and devout. He was waiting for the consolation of Israel, and the Holy Spirit was on him. It had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he would not die before he had seen the Lord’s Messiah.” -Luke 2:25-26
When you hear the words, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose…” you know it is that time of year again. The Christmas Song makes everyone’s list of favorite carols. It perfectly captures the anticipation that kids have for this magical time of the year.
Everywhere you go in December, you hear the story of Santa Claus, reindeer and sleighs full of toys. When you were younger, the question you kept asking was, “Will Christmas ever get here?” How many of you can relate to this? I can! I remember well, and each of my children and grandchildren has asked the same question.
There was the same anticipation and expectation, at least on the part of some people, for the first and real Christmas 2,000 years ago. Imagine what it must have been like when every Jewish mother’s child was told a story even more wonderful and more awe-inspiring than the Santa story ever could be. It’s one that began with a promise and prophecy in the Garden of Eden (Genesis 3:15).
For thousands of years, children in Jewish homes were taught that one day God would send a messiah, a deliverer, someone who would rule not just over them, but also over the entire world. They even celebrated feasts and holidays to keep up their anticipation. Years, decades and centuries went by with the expectation of the coming messiah. “Would this be the year? The month? The week?” Generations came and went with no one.
One of the hardest places to be in life is in a place of waiting. A diagnosis, decision, answer; whatever it is, waiting is just hard. On top of everything else this year, we are dealing with COVID-19 issues and fears. We may be waiting on test results, a vaccine or health report to clear us for work or to continue to wait. We live in a society that doesn't like to wait.
But we must never make the mistake of giving up on what God has promised. Most Jews missed the coming of the messiah. They lost the excitement, their faith waned or they just weren’t waiting with expectation. The promised one came humbly, without fanfare and accolade. In our “go big or go home” world, it’s easy to miss the answers that God gives. We must be waiting expectantly, fully believing that God will fulfill His word in our lives. Only then will we see the gifts of His faithfulness.
May the Lord help us to be like Simeon, who waited with expectation, faith and hope that God would fulfill His promises. I don't know what's going in your life at this time, but the Lord does and He is well able to show Himself strong in your life.
