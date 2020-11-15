Pastor's Corner: The year we love to hate

2020 is the year we love to hate. We hate COVID-19 and all the challenges and hardships that it has brought — masks, social distancing, paranoia, travel restrictions, working and schooling from home, Zoom meetings, hand sanitizer, quarantines, daily death counts, promises of vaccines, and countless news briefs.

2020 is the year we love to hate. Some hate the social injustices of arrests and brutalities of Blacks at the hands of police, the complacency of the power brokers of the status quo, the lack of empathy on the plight of people of color, the inequities of inner city housing and education, the shortage of quality jobs with livable wages and blatant racism.

2020 is the year we love to hate. We hate all that an election cycle brings — shameless mudslinging campaigns, political commercials between every TV show, postcards stuffed into mailboxes, partisan memes on social media, media bias, venomous attacks on opponents, close friendships fractured, claims of election fraud and counting and recounting ballots.