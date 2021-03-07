Pastor's Corner: The struggle with living your truth

In the biblical history of creation, God formed Adam from the dust of the earth. In the current scientific models of creation, the building blocks of life began in the heavy elements of the stars, essentially stardust. Both views agree with the song, “All we are is dust in the wind.”

Consider that phrase again. “Live your truth.” To live your truth is to fill your life with more of you. Biblically, you might say scientifically, it’s like filling your dirt with even more dirt. When you “live your truth,” you cover old dirt with new dirt and in the end, all you have is dirt. Science is ill-equipped to answer questions of meaning or identity. Yet, the Bible speaks to the nature of our mind, will and emotions; the health of our soul; and the reality of truth that transcends this mortal coil.

Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” That may seem like a strange thing to say, but consider the helpful reality it reveals. When you’ve lost your way, follow Jesus. He’s experienced and has overcome every temptation, the hurt of betrayal and the violence of hatred. He entered the deepest craters of your darkest dirt and He knows the way out. Follow Him.