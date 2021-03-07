Pastor's Corner: The struggle with living your truth

I’m a science nerd. The idea that, right now, NASA is operating a remote control car on the surface of Mars amazes me! Images from the Hubble telescope ignite my imagination. SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, a possible Lunar Base, if any of them needs a chaplain for their next mission, sign me up!
The elegance and precision of scientific thinking unlocks mysteries once thought unsolvable. Through scientific observation, we test our presuppositions and draw reasonable conclusions that lead to repeatable and reliable results. One equation at a time, we put a rover on a distant planet, overcome a tragic disease and create the next generation of technology to improve our quality of life.
As scientifically minded as our generation may be, we often deny evidence that’s easy to see. People are encouraged to “live their truth.” In doing so, they risk ignoring objective evidence that’s right in front of them. Don’t get me wrong, it’s important to honor your experience and acknowledge your history. For some, “living your truth” means you deal honestly with the most difficult seasons of life. Yet frequently, this phrase is culturally appropriated to justify our most misguided notions.
I believe science and the Bible go together — like chocolate and peanut butter. They are two ingredients that taste great together. Both describe our world and the nature of humanity, but from different perspectives. Sometimes they contradict one another. This cognitive dissonance is the soil where deeper understanding grows. These apparent contradictions reveal scientific matters to explore more fully and biblical truth to understand more deeply. It leads me to a conclusion. When I see a place where science and the Bible agree, I should pay attention.
In the biblical history of creation, God formed Adam from the dust of the earth. In the current scientific models of creation, the building blocks of life began in the heavy elements of the stars, essentially stardust. Both views agree with the song, “All we are is dust in the wind.”
Consider that phrase again. “Live your truth.” To live your truth is to fill your life with more of you. Biblically, you might say scientifically, it’s like filling your dirt with even more dirt. When you “live your truth,” you cover old dirt with new dirt and in the end, all you have is dirt. Science is ill-equipped to answer questions of meaning or identity. Yet, the Bible speaks to the nature of our mind, will and emotions; the health of our soul; and the reality of truth that transcends this mortal coil.
Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” That may seem like a strange thing to say, but consider the helpful reality it reveals. When you’ve lost your way, follow Jesus. He’s experienced and has overcome every temptation, the hurt of betrayal and the violence of hatred. He entered the deepest craters of your darkest dirt and He knows the way out. Follow Him.
When your life is filled with deception, confusion and contradiction, Jesus is the truth. His love never fails. His grace is sufficient. His truth is consistent, constant and reliable. Trust Him.
Life is more than meals, meetings and mortgages. It’s better than work and hobbies that pass the time. You can do more than make a living. Let the life of Jesus fill you with meaning that lasts beyond this moment. Place your faith in Him.
Don’t settle for living your truth. Stop heaping new dirt on top of old. Follow His way. Live His truth. Experience life that lasts.