Pastor's Corner: Love is a verb

What is your goal in life? What do you want to be known for now and remembered for later? When all is said and done, how do you want God to view your life?

Your most important goal is what you refer to consciously or unconsciously every day when you have choices to make. For instance, if my most important goal is fun, when I get two invitations to go out in the evening, I’m going to choose the one where I’ll have more fun. If my most important goal is security, I’m always going to make the choice that’s the least risky. If it’s comfort, I’m always going to do the thing that’s the easiest.

What does God say should be our most important goal if we want our life to mean the most? 1 Corinthians 13 is a famous passage of scripture that is often quoted at weddings. Though marriage is not a bad application, the book of Corinthians was written to a church. It clearly communicates what it looks like for a Christian to act lovingly.