Pastor's Corner: Love is a verb

What is your goal in life? What do you want to be known for now and remembered for later? When all is said and done, how do you want God to view your life?
Your most important goal is what you refer to consciously or unconsciously every day when you have choices to make. For instance, if my most important goal is fun, when I get two invitations to go out in the evening, I’m going to choose the one where I’ll have more fun. If my most important goal is security, I’m always going to make the choice that’s the least risky. If it’s comfort, I’m always going to do the thing that’s the easiest.
What does God say should be our most important goal if we want our life to mean the most? 1 Corinthians 13 is a famous passage of scripture that is often quoted at weddings. Though marriage is not a bad application, the book of Corinthians was written to a church. It clearly communicates what it looks like for a Christian to act lovingly.
Honestly, there seems to be some controversy in our world about what love looks like. Loving someone does not mean that you always agree. Loving someone does not mean ignoring truth. Disagreement is not unloving, just like ignoring the truth is unloving. This conflict leads to a logical question: What if that person is an adulterer or a drunk or stands for things that are immoral? What does love look like in that situation? What if a person is prideful or arrogant? We need to be careful on the confusion of acceptance with approval because there is a big difference.
You can accept somebody without approving of their particular lifestyle. Someone may be doing something totally contrary to the word of God, but you can still accept that person without approving of the sin involved. As followers of Christ, we embrace correction from the Lord and stand for what is right. It is right to love the sinner without approving the sin. Jesus has showed this level of patience, kindness, respect and grace to me.
1 Corinthians 13 helps us see what love looks like. Take a few minutes and read this short chapter in your New Testament. Focus in on verses 5-9 and meditate on God’s word today. Love is a verb, and this chapter helps us see how God’s people act lovingly.