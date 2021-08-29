Pastor's corner: Like an F-16 fighter jet, God gives us needed fly-bys

Information and misinformation about COVID-19, variants, masks and infection rates bombard us daily. The U.S. withdrawal out of Afghanistan and the resurgence of the Taliban confuse our moral and patriotic senses. We hear rumors of an impending stock market crash or a rapid rise in inflation, and wonder if God is still running the universe. On a personal level, we have marital conflicts, family illnesses, deaths, employment crises, money woes, addictions and bad habits, and struggles with raising our children in this world of chaos.

Where is God when we need Him the most?

Like the F-16s flying overhead, God is present whether or not we see Him. He is more real and important than a plane. He doesn’t just fly-by us so quickly that we can’t experience His goodness or love. He is perceivable, if we know where to look.

I know from the Bible that God is good, loving and powerfully in control. I see evidence of His creative and sustaining power in nature. I perceive His glory and goodness in the birth of a child or grandchild. Daily, I find His mercies new and His grace amazing. I know of God’s provision and protection over me. When my emotional skies are gray, I know He is still there. When my thoughts seem stuck in past failures or I anxiously worrying about the future, I know He’s still present and with me.

Walking by faith and not by sight (2 Corinthians 5:17) doesn’t mean we walk blindly or try to fool ourselves into thinking something is real when it clearly is not. It means we live our lives with confidence in the very real and present Jesus, regardless of our circumstances.