Pastor's corner: Like an F-16 fighter jet, God gives us needed fly-bys

It’s happened countless times. I’ll be working outside in the yard, jogging or piddling around in the garage, and then I hear the unmistakable piercing roar of the F-16 Vipers of the 138th Fighter Wing stationed out of the Air National Guard on 46th Street. Like a 9-year-old boy’s head snaps when he hears a fire engine, so my head pops up scanning the skies for the streaking planes. F-16 fly-bys are awesome!
Sometimes I’ll see the plane far off in the distance and getting smaller. Other times, if I’m lucky, I’ll see three or four of them in formation or running circling drills. Many times I see, well, nothing. If it’s cloudy, they’re nowhere to be found. If I look at where I hear them, they’ve already passed by.
When planes travel supersonic, the ears cannot be trusted, as they point to history, not the present. Supersonic tracking requires anticipation of where the plane should be. The eyes must look ahead of what the ears hear. These mixed signals sent to two major sensory organs can be disorienting. When our eyes and ears are in conflict, adjustments are necessary.
We often have a similar experience with God and events around us. In the same way that I can hear the F-16s and know for a fact that there’s a plane in the sky, even if I can’t locate it immediately, I can know that there is a God who is at work in the world around me, even if I can’t zero in on Him immediately. There’s evidence of His activity, even if my eyes are slow to see Him operating in real time.
Information and misinformation about COVID-19, variants, masks and infection rates bombard us daily. The U.S. withdrawal out of Afghanistan and the resurgence of the Taliban confuse our moral and patriotic senses. We hear rumors of an impending stock market crash or a rapid rise in inflation, and wonder if God is still running the universe. On a personal level, we have marital conflicts, family illnesses, deaths, employment crises, money woes, addictions and bad habits, and struggles with raising our children in this world of chaos.
Where is God when we need Him the most?
Like the F-16s flying overhead, God is present whether or not we see Him. He is more real and important than a plane. He doesn’t just fly-by us so quickly that we can’t experience His goodness or love. He is perceivable, if we know where to look.
I know from the Bible that God is good, loving and powerfully in control. I see evidence of His creative and sustaining power in nature. I perceive His glory and goodness in the birth of a child or grandchild. Daily, I find His mercies new and His grace amazing. I know of God’s provision and protection over me. When my emotional skies are gray, I know He is still there. When my thoughts seem stuck in past failures or I anxiously worrying about the future, I know He’s still present and with me.
Walking by faith and not by sight (2 Corinthians 5:17) doesn’t mean we walk blindly or try to fool ourselves into thinking something is real when it clearly is not. It means we live our lives with confidence in the very real and present Jesus, regardless of our circumstances.