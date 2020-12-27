Pastor's Corner: Let the joy of the Lord be your strength

It would be an understatement to say that 2020 has been like no other year before it. I don’t know anyone who is not ready for 2020 to be hindsight.

The events of this year have in many ways caused us to live on pause, in constant limbo and angst over what might be coming next. But here’s the good news: If you’re reading this article, you’re still in the game and you get to decide what mindset and outlook you will have as you enter 2021.

There’s a story about the psalmist David in 1 Samuel that reminds me of the type of year we have had (except for David; it all happened to him in one day). David was returning home with his army, and when they arrived, his entire town had been raided and burned to the ground. In addition, his wife and children had been taken captive, along with the families of his soldiers. When David and his men saw all this, 1 Samuel 30:4 says they “lifted their voices and wept until there was no strength in them to weep.”

I can’t imagine the devastation of coming home only to find that everything I value and hold dear is gone. While few can relate to this type of devastation, all of us have, in some way, been affected emotionally, financially and maybe even physically by the events of this year. You quite possibly have lost a loved one, and like David, you may have cried until you had no more tears or strength.