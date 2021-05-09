Pastor's Corner: Happy Mother’s Day!

Anna had the right idea for our culture, but also for our souls. Mothers have the single greatest influence on their children’s eternal souls.

The University of Michigan conducted a nationwide survey several years ago in which they asked thousands of girls between the ages of 11 and 18 what they would like to be in adult life. A surprising 80 percent expressed a desire to be like their mothers!

How do we even begin talking about the sacrifices that mothers make? They sacrifice sleep. They sacrifice convenience. They sacrifice their bodies, in many ways, don’t they? But I think maybe more than anything else, they sacrifice their independence – they sacrifice their autonomy. The moment you become a mother, you are now responsible for another life.

I appreciate what I read the other day…

“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.”