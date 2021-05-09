Pastor's Corner: Happy Mother’s Day!

James Dobson tells the story of a mother who was sick in bed.
She had the flu, and her little daughter wanted so much to be a good nurse. So she brought mom an extra pillow, a magazine to read and a surprise cup of tea. Her mother took a sip of it and said, “Wow, I didn’t even know you knew how to make tea!” And the girl said, “Oh, yes, I learned by watching you. I put some water in the pot, put the tea leaves in, and boiled the water, and then I strained it into a cup. But I couldn’t find the strainer, so I used the flyswatter instead.” Her mom said, “You what?!” And the girl said, “Oh, don’t worry, mom. I didn’t use the new flyswatter; I used the old one.”
If you’re a mother, I’ll bet you’ve got stories just as gross as that, right? You laugh about it now, but when it was happening, maybe not so much!
Motherhood is not about a contest of being the best mother in some category. It’s about doing what God designed for you: nurturing, caring, loving, comforting, creating memories, building relationships and leading others to the feet of our Heavenly Father.
Mothers need all the encouragement they can find.
That’s what Anna Jarvis thought when she decided upon her mother’s death in 1905 to make a day in her memory. She copyrighted “Mother’s Day” with the U.S. Patent Office, then wrote governors, state legislators, congressmen and even the president. Finally in 1914, President Wilson signed a proclamation making Mother’s Day a national observance.
Anna had the right idea for our culture, but also for our souls. Mothers have the single greatest influence on their children’s eternal souls.
The University of Michigan conducted a nationwide survey several years ago in which they asked thousands of girls between the ages of 11 and 18 what they would like to be in adult life. A surprising 80 percent expressed a desire to be like their mothers!
How do we even begin talking about the sacrifices that mothers make? They sacrifice sleep. They sacrifice convenience. They sacrifice their bodies, in many ways, don’t they? But I think maybe more than anything else, they sacrifice their independence – they sacrifice their autonomy. The moment you become a mother, you are now responsible for another life.
I appreciate what I read the other day…
“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.”
The moment you have a child, or adopt a child, there is suddenly this other person you have to think about and care for and sacrifice for. And I’ve got to tell you: I have watched my wife in her motherly duties for many years. We have raised three boys and one girl, all married now, and we have 12 grandchildren! And I’m struck by the sacredness and the beauty of what I witnessed.