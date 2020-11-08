Pastor's Corner: Give thanks to the Lord during this season

We have entered my most favorite time of the year. The crispness of the air in the fall, accompanied by the incredible colorful display of the leaves, is exhilarating. When the month of November arrives, the holiday season officially begins in my mind.
The focus in our household turns to Thanksgiving. It is historically a Christian holiday while at the same time being a decidedly American holiday. The first Thanksgiving celebration took place in 1621 after our pilgrim patriot forefathers had survived the brutal winter in the New World. One-hundred-and-sixty-eight years later, President George Washington issued the first Thanksgiving Day proclamation in response to a request from a joint committee of both Houses of Congress. It was designed to acknowledge the “signal favors of Almighty God” and to entreat his continued mercies and blessings upon “the People of these States.”
As we approach the 231st celebration of Thanksgiving since Washington’s declaration, we, too, have much to give thanks. To say that 2020 has been a year of previously uncharted travels would be the understatement of the year, or perhaps the decade or century. And yet for all the trials and challenges presented by COVID-19 and sweeping societal upheaval, we can still say with the psalmist, “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever” (Psalm 136:1, ESV). This psalm is written in an unusual way, in that every one of its 26 verses makes an assertion about the character or actions of God, attended by the declaration that “His steadfast love endures forever.”
When we think clearly and honestly about who God is and what He has done, the inevitable response will be, “His steadfast love endures forever.” Whatever you know or do not know about what is going on in and around your life and circumstances, you can confidently rely upon and relax in the truth that “His steadfast love endures forever.” If you are looking at an uncertain future, remember that the love of God is “steadfast,” and no matter what may fade away or fall apart, the love of God “endures forever.” This should encourage your heart to know that no matter how trying these times might be, we are loved and sustained by the God who is “too wise to be mistaken” and “too good to be unkind.”
So if you cannot find a way to be thankful in this moment regarding where you are and what you have (or don’t have), then pause and consider that you can give thanks unto the Lord, for “He is good, and His steadfast love endures forever.” This Thanksgiving Day, as you sit around the table with family and friends, why not carve out some time to read through Psalm 136 and give thanks to God for who He is and what He has done — foremost among His deeds being the sending of His Son, Jesus Christ to live, die and rise again so that all who repent of their sins and commit their life to follow Christ will find meaning in this life and life eternal.
Happy Thanksgiving!
