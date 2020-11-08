Pastor's Corner: Give thanks to the Lord during this season

When we think clearly and honestly about who God is and what He has done, the inevitable response will be, “His steadfast love endures forever.” Whatever you know or do not know about what is going on in and around your life and circumstances, you can confidently rely upon and relax in the truth that “His steadfast love endures forever.” If you are looking at an uncertain future, remember that the love of God is “steadfast,” and no matter what may fade away or fall apart, the love of God “endures forever.” This should encourage your heart to know that no matter how trying these times might be, we are loved and sustained by the God who is “too wise to be mistaken” and “too good to be unkind.”