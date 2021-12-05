Pastor's Corner: Christmas hope in difficult seasons

December is here again and with it comes the wonderful celebration of Christmas. Christmas inspires us in a wonderful way. Every year, pastors preach reminders from their pulpits to remember the true meaning of Christmas.
A Christian missionary was teaching high school students in a rural village in east Africa. As the Christmas season approached, the teacher explained the tradition of Christians exchanging gifts with one another as an expression of our gratitude for the love God had shown humanity in the gift of Jesus Christ. A few weeks later, on Christmas morning, there was a knock on the teacher’s door.
Standing there was one of his students, holding a seashell of lustrous beauty. The missionary knew that sea shells of such quality could only be found in a cove along the coast, many miles to the north, that could only be reached on foot. Immediately moved by the student’s generosity, the missionary said, “Thank you so much. It is extraordinary that you would have gone so far just to get me this gift.” His eyes brightening, the student replied, “Sir, the long walk is part of the gift.”
The student understood the full significance of Christmas better than did his teacher. Christmas marks the journey of God’s long walk to humanity in the gift of God’s Son, our savior Jesus Christ. God takes on human flesh as the baby in the manger, the one who is none other than the person who calms the storms, heals our brokenness, dies for our sin and is raised on the third day. We discover joy, love and especially hope in God’s long walk that is part of the gift we receive in Christ.
While Christmas is full of joy and celebration, the world is not exempt from sorrow during this season. For many of us, our hurting hearts experience intensified ache as memories flood our minds. Perhaps the memory is of a loved one now in heaven. Maybe the memory haunts as part of a painful past, something we wish could be changed or undone. Pain not only exists from the past, but also in the daily present. Discouragement doesn’t stop lurking. Disease doesn’t stop waging its war. Death doesn’t pause for a few days. Not to mention the dread we feel due to political issues.
No matter what is causing your hurt, allow yourself the opportunity to recognize the struggle you feel during the holiday season. Think also of your friends or family who may benefit from words of encouragement for hard times. When discouragement is threatening to overwhelm you or a loved one, call to mind the many Bible verses about trusting in God in hard times.
When Jesus was born, His parents didn’t plan a gender reveal party. No one ordered a baby shower cake. Mary, yes, as the mother, she prepared for the arrival of her baby, but a business trip for tax purposes was probably the last thing on her agenda. Riding a donkey most likely would have been her last wish in her ninth month of pregnancy. The point is: Jesus wasn’t born into ideal circumstances.
Despite the stable, which most of us would deem unsuitable accommodations, the Light of the World made His grand entrance in the form of a little baby. Human flesh held the Son of God, and the glory of the night could not be contained. Angels sang their glory to God, and hope — true hope for the world — was born. Hope for any season of life!