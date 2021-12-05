Pastor's Corner: Christmas hope in difficult seasons

December is here again and with it comes the wonderful celebration of Christmas. Christmas inspires us in a wonderful way. Every year, pastors preach reminders from their pulpits to remember the true meaning of Christmas.

A Christian missionary was teaching high school students in a rural village in east Africa. As the Christmas season approached, the teacher explained the tradition of Christians exchanging gifts with one another as an expression of our gratitude for the love God had shown humanity in the gift of Jesus Christ. A few weeks later, on Christmas morning, there was a knock on the teacher’s door.

Standing there was one of his students, holding a seashell of lustrous beauty. The missionary knew that sea shells of such quality could only be found in a cove along the coast, many miles to the north, that could only be reached on foot. Immediately moved by the student’s generosity, the missionary said, “Thank you so much. It is extraordinary that you would have gone so far just to get me this gift.” His eyes brightening, the student replied, “Sir, the long walk is part of the gift.”