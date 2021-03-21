Pastor’s Corner: You can’t fix what you can’t see

This past February, Owasso experienced record lows during a 10-day spell of sub-freezing temperatures. This arctic blast damaged many homes, businesses and churches; Freedom Church was one such victim.

Sometime in the early hours of Feb. 16, a pipe froze and burst, sending thousands of gallons of water into our newly renovated facility. Fortunately, due to the rapid response of the Owasso Fire Department and a cadre of church volunteers, the majority of the water was removed within about four hours of detection.

As the initial cleanup action subsided, we investigated the cause of the burst water pipe. Behind a wall near a kitchen vent, there was an uninsulated gap. The frigid temperatures were simply too cold for the ambient heat in the walls. Who knew? None of us had any idea of the problem because it was hidden behind sheetrock.

A few days later, a plumber fixed the leaky pipe. When he turned the water back on, another pipe burst in my office wall. Fortunately, I was there to sprint down the hall to tell them to turn the water off again and come fix the new leak. The leak in my office was due to the outside faucet pipe being placed on the outside of the wall insulation.

All the pipes are now fixed, insulated and working just fine. Lesson takeaway: You can’t fix what you don’t know or can’t see.