Pastor’s Corner: You can’t fix what you can’t see

This past February, Owasso experienced record lows during a 10-day spell of sub-freezing temperatures. This arctic blast damaged many homes, businesses and churches; Freedom Church was one such victim.
Sometime in the early hours of Feb. 16, a pipe froze and burst, sending thousands of gallons of water into our newly renovated facility. Fortunately, due to the rapid response of the Owasso Fire Department and a cadre of church volunteers, the majority of the water was removed within about four hours of detection.
As the initial cleanup action subsided, we investigated the cause of the burst water pipe. Behind a wall near a kitchen vent, there was an uninsulated gap. The frigid temperatures were simply too cold for the ambient heat in the walls. Who knew? None of us had any idea of the problem because it was hidden behind sheetrock.
A few days later, a plumber fixed the leaky pipe. When he turned the water back on, another pipe burst in my office wall. Fortunately, I was there to sprint down the hall to tell them to turn the water off again and come fix the new leak. The leak in my office was due to the outside faucet pipe being placed on the outside of the wall insulation.
All the pipes are now fixed, insulated and working just fine. Lesson takeaway: You can’t fix what you don’t know or can’t see.
One of the extraordinary things about Jesus is that he was never deceived by the outward appearance of a person. It was as if he had X-ray vision through the exterior walls of their lives and could see their interior leaky pipes. On more than one occasion, he confronted the Pharisees about this problem. They regularly presented themselves as having their spiritual act together, but inwardly they were a train wreck. Jesus knew they deceived themselves into thinking that they were better than they actually were. They also deceived other people into thinking that outward religious actions were enough to please God.
Jesus was so bold as to call them “whitewashed tombs, which outwardly appear beautiful, but within are full of dead people’s bones and all uncleanness” (Matthew 23:27). This is shameless duplicity: “You also outwardly appear righteous to others, but within you are full of hypocrisy and lawlessness” (Matthew 23:28). Your outward walls are well painted and decorated, but what’s behind those walls is disastrous.
Another remarkable thing about Jesus is that he knew that what was hidden inside of us would eventually be manifested outwardly. He said things like good trees bear good fruit, and bad trees bear bad fruit. “Out of the overflow of the heart, the mouth speaks” (Luke 6:45). What’s inside will eventually work its way outside. Often the moment of manifestation will be through trials and suffering. If you have missing insulation behind that wall, freezing temperatures will reveal it through broken pipes. Our hearts will be exposed through hardships.
None of us are immune from the pressures of life. Freezing temperatures and bursting pipes happen to us all. None of us are exempt from the principle that what’s inside our hearts will eventually manifest itself outwardly through our mouths and behaviors. None of us can fix our hearts by our own strength or wisdom. We all need help from above. Jesus specializes in working on the soul; let him inside your wall to fix what lies therein.