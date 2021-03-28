Pastor’s Corner: What’s so good about Good Friday?

As we find ourselves in the middle of Holy Week (or Passion Week), it seems appropriate to ask the question, “What’s so good about Good Friday?”
As you may be aware, Holy Week is recognized by Christians around the world as the eight-day period beginning with Palm Sunday and culminating with Easter Sunday. Palm Sunday is commemorated as the day that Jesus entered Jerusalem riding on a young colt and was greeted by the crowds as they cried out, “Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord, even the King of Israel” (John 12:13, ESV).
This event is referred to as the Triumphal Entry because Jesus was greeted with such victorious fanfare. It was a direct fulfillment of an Old Testament prophecy in Zechariah, which predicted that Israel’s king would come to them riding on “a colt, the foal of a donkey” (Zechariah 9:9, ESV). Holy Week highlights the last week of Jesus in His earthly ministry, leading up to His crucifixion (on Good Friday) and resurrection (on Easter Sunday).
So why would a day in which the innocent Son of God was unjustly beaten nearly to death and executed like a common criminal on a cross be referred to as Good Friday? It can easily be argued that it was not good for Jesus because it cost Him His life. More than that, beyond the excruciating physical death He underwent, the scriptures teach that He “bore our sins in his body on the tree” (1 Peter 2:24, ESV), and in doing so satisfied the demands of God’s justice toward us by suffering and dying in our place (Isaiah 53:4-6, ESV).
Some have suggested that the Jesus’ crucifixion was good because what happened to Jesus that day was holy. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the use of the word “good” in Good Friday “designates a day (or sometimes a season) in which religious observance is held.” It further states that the word refers to “a day or season observed as holy by the church.” The earliest known use of the term (“goude Friday”) was around 1290 A.D.
What was not good for Jesus was definitely good for every sinner who has repented of his/her sin and committed his/her life to Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. Apart from the perfect sinless life and sacrificial death of Jesus on the cross (followed by His bodily resurrection from the grave), every son of Adam and every daughter of Eve would, at death, face the eternal, unmitigated wrath of God for a life lived in willful rebellion against the Holy Creator of heaven and earth.
Good Friday is good because as Jesus died on the cross, He made a way for repenting sinners to experience reconciliation with God in the great exchange — “For our sake he (God) made him (Jesus) to be sin who knew no sin, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God” (2 Corinthians 5:21, ESV).
Will Good Friday be good for you? If you have repented of your sin and trusted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, the answer is, yes! If you have not yet committed your life to Jesus, it is not too late to do so. I hope you have a truly Good Friday and a glorious Easter Sunday.