Pastor’s Corner: What’s so good about Good Friday?

Some have suggested that the Jesus’ crucifixion was good because what happened to Jesus that day was holy. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the use of the word “good” in Good Friday “designates a day (or sometimes a season) in which religious observance is held.” It further states that the word refers to “a day or season observed as holy by the church.” The earliest known use of the term (“goude Friday”) was around 1290 A.D.

What was not good for Jesus was definitely good for every sinner who has repented of his/her sin and committed his/her life to Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. Apart from the perfect sinless life and sacrificial death of Jesus on the cross (followed by His bodily resurrection from the grave), every son of Adam and every daughter of Eve would, at death, face the eternal, unmitigated wrath of God for a life lived in willful rebellion against the Holy Creator of heaven and earth.

Good Friday is good because as Jesus died on the cross, He made a way for repenting sinners to experience reconciliation with God in the great exchange — “For our sake he (God) made him (Jesus) to be sin who knew no sin, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God” (2 Corinthians 5:21, ESV).

Will Good Friday be good for you? If you have repented of your sin and trusted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, the answer is, yes! If you have not yet committed your life to Jesus, it is not too late to do so. I hope you have a truly Good Friday and a glorious Easter Sunday.