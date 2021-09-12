Pastor’s Corner: The importance of words in our everyday lives

The word “word” is defined as a linguistic form that can meaningfully be spoken in isolation or defined as letters or characters that stand for such a linguistic form. That’s a pretty big definition for such a small “word.” One can hardly describe it without saying it!
Words are our primary source of communication. Our lives would certainly be more difficult without the spoken word. Words also hold great power for the user: power to help or hurt, encourage or discourage, bring joy or sadness, calm or anger. There’s a childhood saying, “Sticks and stones can break my bones, but words can never hurt me.” How sad that this is not true. A stick or stone may bruise our flesh, which will heal in time; but words can cause wounds to our spirit that never heal.
The Bible offers some excellent guidelines to us as we think of the words we speak every day. In Proverbs 6:16-19, we find that three of the six things God hates relate to words: a lying tongue, a false witness that speaks lies and a person who sows discord among the brethren.
Proverbs 15:1 tells us, “A soft answer turns away wrath: but grievous words stir up anger”; 21:23 says, “Whoso keepeth his mouth and his tongue keeps his soul from troubles”; and in 29:11 we are told, “A fool utters all his mind: but a wise man keeps it in till afterwards.”
Pretty strong stuff! These are just a few, but I’m sure you get the point. The admonition to think before you speak is heartily endorsed in the Word of God.
Let’s look at the flip side for a moment. God also tells us how to use our words in a positive way. Proverbs 12:25, “A heavy heart make us stoop but a good word makes us glad”; 15:23, “…a word spoken in due season is very good”; 25:25, “A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in pictures of silver”; and 25:25, “As cold water is to a thirsty soul, so is good news from a far country.”
These are some beautiful pictures of what our words can be. How much better to use our power in words to bless, encourage and build, rather than hurt and tear down? We can plainly see our creator gave us two ears and one mouth. Could God, in divine subtlety, have been telling us to listen twice as much as we speak?
Some good guidelines to follow before we say something: Is it kind? Is it true? And is it necessary?
Of course, the most important word is God’s Word. “Thy word have I hid in my heart, that I might not sin against thee.” (Ps. 119:11). If His Word dwells in us, then the words of our mouth and the meditations of our heart will be pleasing to the Lord and a great blessing to those around us.