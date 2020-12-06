Pastor’s Corner: Taking a lesson from my late father during this challenging time

It happened frequently when I was a kid. My dad would come home from work. I would ask, “Hey dad, how was your day?” His response was always the same. “Oh, it was just another lovely day at the insane asylum.”

So much of how I think is a reflection of the influence of my father. My grandfather’s name was Cecil. My dad called him Mr. C. He called my grandmother Mrs. Nile. That had nothing to do with her name. So I asked. “Dad, I get why you call Grandpa, Mr. C. Why do you call Grandma, Mrs. Nile?” His answer? “When you put them together, they are Mr. and Mrs. Senile.” Dad was filled with clever lines and phrases.

Like so many others, life with my father changed drastically this year. On Sept. 5, due to complications caused by COVID-19, he passed away. It is tragic and hurtful. While 82 seems like an amazing number of years, how many years are really enough? He has grandkids he’ll never see drive, graduate or marry. He has more places to visit and more friends to share adventures with. This month, my parents would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Eighty-two seems like more than enough, unless it’s you or your dad. I’m selfish for more. When it comes to life, I’m not satisfied with happy, healthy and long. I prefer the ‘er’s’ — happier, healthier, longer. My dad did too.