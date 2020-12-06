Pastor’s Corner: Taking a lesson from my late father during this challenging time

It happened frequently when I was a kid. My dad would come home from work. I would ask, “Hey dad, how was your day?” His response was always the same. “Oh, it was just another lovely day at the insane asylum.”
So much of how I think is a reflection of the influence of my father. My grandfather’s name was Cecil. My dad called him Mr. C. He called my grandmother Mrs. Nile. That had nothing to do with her name. So I asked. “Dad, I get why you call Grandpa, Mr. C. Why do you call Grandma, Mrs. Nile?” His answer? “When you put them together, they are Mr. and Mrs. Senile.” Dad was filled with clever lines and phrases.
Like so many others, life with my father changed drastically this year. On Sept. 5, due to complications caused by COVID-19, he passed away. It is tragic and hurtful. While 82 seems like an amazing number of years, how many years are really enough? He has grandkids he’ll never see drive, graduate or marry. He has more places to visit and more friends to share adventures with. This month, my parents would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Eighty-two seems like more than enough, unless it’s you or your dad. I’m selfish for more. When it comes to life, I’m not satisfied with happy, healthy and long. I prefer the ‘er’s’ — happier, healthier, longer. My dad did too.
Yet, beyond the dad jokes, the difficulties of COVID, or a desire for more, my father had this calm assurance. He had confidence, not in the condition of his body or the skill of his doctors, but in a timeless hope. More than once, we discussed how this day would come. With unwavering faithfulness, he would point to an ancient truth: God is the powerful controller of all things. We may not like what we see. We may not understand our experience, but God can be trusted. God’s desire is for the good of His people. In God’s design, it is appointed for a man to die once and then the judgment. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.
So, as my dad took his last breath and our family struggled to come to terms with what’s next, I could almost hear his voice once again: “Don’t worry. If this is my time, then COVID doesn’t matter. God will take me home. In that place, happier, healthier and longer are the minimum standards. If this isn’t my time, then COVID doesn’t matter. God will keep me here. I’ll have another opportunity to encourage my family, help those who need it and honor the God who saved me.”
The thought that COVID doesn’t matter is neither flippant nor folly. It’s the simple reality that my faith in God is not measured by current conditions, but in my earnest expectation and hope that this condition will turn out for my salvation through Jesus Christ — on this side of eternity or the next.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!