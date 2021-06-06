Pastor’s corner: ‘Summertime and the Livin’ is Easy’

I remember this phrase from the classic song, “Summertime.” However, when George Gershwin wrote it in 1933, he didn’t understand what we would face in the year 2021. Summertime can be busy and fun; easy, not so much.
Time is precious to all of us; it’s hard to define, but we do know what it is and how important it is. When a person finds out they have a terminal illness, the first question they may ask is, “How much time do I have left?” Time is a funny thing. We don't mind wasting it, but we will do anything to keep from losing it.
Psalm 118:24 tells us that every day is a day the Lord “has made.” That is, every second of every minute, every minute of every hour and every hour of every day is a gift from God. Every breath of your lungs and every beat of your heart come from the sovereign hand of God.
Summertime can be a great time. Let me recommend four things that will help all of us to use this time to combine faith and fun.
1. Enjoy the night air with family.
How about grabbing an easy dessert to take outside after dark? Turn off all the devices; take some towels, blankets or lawn chairs to sit on; and enjoy watching the stars. That would be a great time to talk about our magnificent Milky Way and how God’s beauty is shown throughout the galaxies. Sit quietly and listen to the crickets, or watch the fireflies flitting through the darkness. What a perfect time to talk to our children (or grandchildren) about the wonders of the universe that God spoke into existence!
2. Enjoy an outdoor party with neighbors or friends.
I’m not a party planner, but setting up a party with neighborhood friends doesn’t sound too difficult. Just send over-the-back fence invites, with everyone contributing easy and inexpensive foods like hot dogs, chips and s’mores roasted over a small fire pit. Those are great summer fun memories.
3. Take time to smell the flowers.
While the weather is milder, how about taking time to get outdoors? If you don’t have a yard, you might find a park or green space near you where you can center your heart and mind on Jesus. What joy we can experience just observing His creation and becoming more aware of His presence! Do you like journaling or reading? Those can also be relaxing outdoor activities, and for inspiration, pick up an old favorite book or a new one.
4. Spend time with others.
Summertime activities can be more fulfilling when you spend time with others, so include family and friends in your fun, faith-filled summer plans. Picnics, day trips or exploring some of the great sights in Oklahoma can be a real treat.