Pastor’s corner: ‘Summertime and the Livin’ is Easy’

I remember this phrase from the classic song, “Summertime.” However, when George Gershwin wrote it in 1933, he didn’t understand what we would face in the year 2021. Summertime can be busy and fun; easy, not so much.

Time is precious to all of us; it’s hard to define, but we do know what it is and how important it is. When a person finds out they have a terminal illness, the first question they may ask is, “How much time do I have left?” Time is a funny thing. We don't mind wasting it, but we will do anything to keep from losing it.

Psalm 118:24 tells us that every day is a day the Lord “has made.” That is, every second of every minute, every minute of every hour and every hour of every day is a gift from God. Every breath of your lungs and every beat of your heart come from the sovereign hand of God.

Summertime can be a great time. Let me recommend four things that will help all of us to use this time to combine faith and fun.

1. Enjoy the night air with family.