Pastor’s Corner: Receiving the ultimate gift this Christmas

About this time last year in the crowded recesses of the Wuhan province of China, the novel coronavirus was just gaining momentum as it spread throughout the region. This new virus, eventually identified as SARS-CoV-2, known commonly now as COVID-19, seemed no threat to Oklahoma. How could something only 80 to 100 nanometers in size that was found on literally the other side of the planet have anything to do with us here? Well, fast forward 12 months, and the answer is “pretty much everything.”

If last December you had known that COVID was coming to Oklahoma, what Christmas present would you have asked for? Toilet paper? Unlikely. An 18-month’s supply of N95 masks, latex gloves and 10 gallons of hand sanitizer? Possibly. Stock in Zoom, Amazon or one of the vaccine-producing pharmaceutical companies? Please and thank you. Quality time with your family and friends, particularly those in distant locations or with at-risk health issues? Yes, priceless. Hindsight is 20/20.