Pastor’s Corner: Receiving the ultimate gift this Christmas

About this time last year in the crowded recesses of the Wuhan province of China, the novel coronavirus was just gaining momentum as it spread throughout the region. This new virus, eventually identified as SARS-CoV-2, known commonly now as COVID-19, seemed no threat to Oklahoma. How could something only 80 to 100 nanometers in size that was found on literally the other side of the planet have anything to do with us here? Well, fast forward 12 months, and the answer is “pretty much everything.”
If last December you had known that COVID was coming to Oklahoma, what Christmas present would you have asked for? Toilet paper? Unlikely. An 18-month’s supply of N95 masks, latex gloves and 10 gallons of hand sanitizer? Possibly. Stock in Zoom, Amazon or one of the vaccine-producing pharmaceutical companies? Please and thank you. Quality time with your family and friends, particularly those in distant locations or with at-risk health issues? Yes, priceless. Hindsight is 20/20.
The fact is that none of us has infallible knowledge of the future. Many people will be celebrating the New Year with a strong sense of “good riddance of 2020, I am looking forward to 2021!” We all want to delete this year from our calendars; but on what are we basing our hopes for a better 2021? Effective vaccines? A political change in D.C.? The illogical belief that it just can’t get any worse? We may hope for a better future or speculate about what might happen, but foresight is something none of us really has. No one knows exactly what 2021 will bring.
Armed with this acknowledged ignorance of the future, what Christmas present should we be asking for? We want healthy bodies and positive medical reports. We want a thriving economy and freedom to travel. We want gatherings where masks are not needed because the threat of COVID is gone. In short, we want security, stability and freedom.
As noble as these desires are and as wonderful as they would be if received, they are too low a vision for what is needed this Christmas. They are good things, but not the ultimate. The greatest gift that can be received this Christmas is the gift God offers. More important than the economy, our health, and even our families and freedom, is the ultimate gift of salvation.
In the remote city of Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago, God sent His one and only Son into the world. The angel announced that a Child had been born, “a Savior, who is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:11). God personally and directly intervened in human history to offer us what we could not provide for ourselves: salvation from sin.
Salvation is ultimate. Our health fluctuates. The economy rises and falls. Pandemics come and go. But our need for salvation from sin never changes. It’s the one constant through every stage of life and calendar year. Regardless of the state of global affairs, sin needs to be forgiven, death overcome and heaven secured. Only Jesus can provide this salvation.
The good news of Christmas 2020 is that God freely offers His gift to you. It cannot be found at a store or online. In fact, you can’t buy it anywhere. God is the only source, and it is offered freely. The only way to receive such a gift is by extending your heart and hands and gratefully receiving it. This is what the Bible refers to as faith; it’s how we respond to the grace of God in Jesus.
Receive the ultimate gift. And Merry Christmas!
