Pastor’s Corner: Putting first things first

“Instead, strive for his kingdom, and these things will be given to you as well. Do not be afraid, little flock, for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom. Sell your possessions, and give alms. Make purses for yourselves that do not wear out, an unfailing treasure in heaven, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” -Luke 12:31-34
Berry Gordy founded Motown Records in 1959. He produced some of the most famous and successful recording artists of all time — Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder and many others.
During an interview, Gordy observed, “One of the most important problems is that of placing happiness after success. Many people might say, ‘Hey, baby, give me success, and I’ll worry about the happiness afterward.’ Unfortunately, it doesn’t happen that way. Unless you consider happiness before you consider success, then the manner in which you achieve success could be something that would destroy you later.”
He then added, “Many people are so busy running to the top, stepping on their competitors, stepping on their enemies, and, saddest of all, stepping on their friends and loved ones, that when they get to the top, they are lonely and unhappy. They’ll ask me, ‘Where did I go wrong?’ My answer has always been, ‘Probably at the beginning.’”
Genuine success is always accompanied by true happiness. How so? Because genuine success is nothing less, and nothing more, than becoming the persons whom God has created and called us to be. Those who are “successful” but still unhappy are not truly successful. Despite their material possessions and monetary prosperity, happiness proves elusive. As Gordy pointed out, “The manner in which you achieve success could be something that would destroy you later.” Too many learn this painful lesson the hard way — and too late!
My friends, we cannot control the length of our lives, but we can control their depth and width. We can’t control the contours of our faces, but we can control their expressions. We cannot control the weather, but we can control the atmosphere of our minds. Genuine success and true happiness are striving first to align ourselves and our lives with God’s plans and purposes — to strive for God’s kingdom.
As Jesus noted in Luke 12, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” To achieve the happiness and success we desire, we must put first things first. If we put first things first, we will leave a legacy that is a blessing and inspiration to our loved ones. If we do not, we will leave memories of broken hearts, broken promises and failed dreams.
Two extremely wealthy brothers lived in a small rural community. One died. Because both men were greedy, heartless, mean, ruthless and selfish, the other residents in the town considered it no great loss. When the only pastor in the community was asked to do the funeral, the surviving brother promised he would provide the funds to build a new church, if the minister would refer to his deceased brother as a “saint” in the eulogy.
It was a difficult call for the faithful and honest pastor. However, a new church building was needed desperately, so he agreed. During the sermon, the minister maintained his integrity by speaking truthfully about the lifestyle of the deceased, and how he exploited, manipulated and used people. His wife wondered how he could call the man a “saint” after all he was saying about him. The pastor concluded by saying, “There is no question this man was no friend of God or the people of this community, but, compared to his brother, he was a saint!”
The American essayist, William George Jordan, wrote, “Into the hands of all individuals are given a marvelous power for good or evil — the silent, unconscious, unseen influence of their lives. This is simply the constant radiation of what they really are, not what they pretend to be.”
Let us pray: O God, Jesus taught that were our treasure is, there our hearts will be also. I desire to become the person you have created and called me to be. Empower me to strive first for your kingdom, knowing that you will provide for all of my needs when I put first things first. In Jesus’ name. Amen.