Pastor’s Corner: Putting first things first

Genuine success is always accompanied by true happiness. How so? Because genuine success is nothing less, and nothing more, than becoming the persons whom God has created and called us to be. Those who are “successful” but still unhappy are not truly successful. Despite their material possessions and monetary prosperity, happiness proves elusive. As Gordy pointed out, “The manner in which you achieve success could be something that would destroy you later.” Too many learn this painful lesson the hard way — and too late!

My friends, we cannot control the length of our lives, but we can control their depth and width. We can’t control the contours of our faces, but we can control their expressions. We cannot control the weather, but we can control the atmosphere of our minds. Genuine success and true happiness are striving first to align ourselves and our lives with God’s plans and purposes — to strive for God’s kingdom.

As Jesus noted in Luke 12, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” To achieve the happiness and success we desire, we must put first things first. If we put first things first, we will leave a legacy that is a blessing and inspiration to our loved ones. If we do not, we will leave memories of broken hearts, broken promises and failed dreams.