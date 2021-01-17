Pastor’s Corner: Prayer serves as spiritual transportation

Whatever accomplishments God wants us to achieve, praying about and for them is the first step in bringing those things to fruition. Prayer is a blessed opportunity to talk to God, to tell Him all of our deepest desires and highest hopes, as well as our darkest fears, trusting that He will help us achieve what truly is best for us.

In this way, prayer is our spiritual vehicle to overcome our problems and get to where we need to go. We listen for God’s voice in our circumstances and in the “still, small voice” of our hearts, guiding us to where we need to go. Without the spiritual transportation of prayer, we would wander lost in the wilderness of our often confusing and perplexing world. We never would know what direction to take.

Over and over again, the Bible makes it clear that prayer is vital for people of faith, because it is our direct line of communication with God. So, no matter where you want to go, or what your dreams and hopes are, praying about them gives you a clear focus on how to bring them to pass, with God’s help. Prayer is your spiritual transportation to the destination God has designed for you!

Let us pray: “Loving Lord, thank you for your good and perfect way and will for my life. Forgive me when I ignore your plans and purposes for me. Give me the counsel, direction, inspiration, motivation and wisdom to accomplish everything you want for me. May I know that true happiness, peace and success that only comes from being who you have created me to be and doing what you have called me to do. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”