Pastor’s Corner: Prayer serves as spiritual transportation

“The LORD is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.” -Psalm 145:18.
Unlike those who live in large metropolitan areas with mass public transit systems, the overwhelming majority of Oklahomans travel in vehicles. The long line of cars and trucks heading from the Owasso area into Tulsa every weekday morning on U.S. 169 is proof positive! No matter where we live, however, in order to get to our desired destinations, all of us are required to use some form of transportation.
Although we don’t usually think of it in such a manner, the very same thing is true for God’s way and will for our lives. God has created each and every one of us for — and calls each and every one of us to — specific plans and purposes. But how do we get from where we are to where God wants us to go?
The first step on the journey to achieving God’s way and will for our lives is to pray. Prayer is a powerful form of spiritual transportation. We can choose to travel through life without it, but prayer will make the beautiful places in our journeys much brighter and the rough places in our journeys much smoother.
Because we live in an imperfect world, we will encounter dead ends, detours, hazards and other disappointments and frustrations on the road of life. During those challenging times, we can call on God in prayer, asking for divine guidance and help. Prayer can help us navigate around obstacles — even the biggest mountains — and find the safest and shortest paths to where God wants us to go. And, with divine help, we eventually will reach our desired destination.
Whatever accomplishments God wants us to achieve, praying about and for them is the first step in bringing those things to fruition. Prayer is a blessed opportunity to talk to God, to tell Him all of our deepest desires and highest hopes, as well as our darkest fears, trusting that He will help us achieve what truly is best for us.
In this way, prayer is our spiritual vehicle to overcome our problems and get to where we need to go. We listen for God’s voice in our circumstances and in the “still, small voice” of our hearts, guiding us to where we need to go. Without the spiritual transportation of prayer, we would wander lost in the wilderness of our often confusing and perplexing world. We never would know what direction to take.
Over and over again, the Bible makes it clear that prayer is vital for people of faith, because it is our direct line of communication with God. So, no matter where you want to go, or what your dreams and hopes are, praying about them gives you a clear focus on how to bring them to pass, with God’s help. Prayer is your spiritual transportation to the destination God has designed for you!
Let us pray: “Loving Lord, thank you for your good and perfect way and will for my life. Forgive me when I ignore your plans and purposes for me. Give me the counsel, direction, inspiration, motivation and wisdom to accomplish everything you want for me. May I know that true happiness, peace and success that only comes from being who you have created me to be and doing what you have called me to do. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”