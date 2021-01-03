Pastor’s corner: Make a New Year’s resolution to seek God and his will

Happy New Year. I know you’re glad 2020 is over. But how do you know 2021 will be better? None of us knew 2020 was going to be so bad. So, what can we do to ensure 2021 is the new and improved year?
I recently read the top 10 New Year’s resolutions people make at the beginning of every year. All of them are admirable and worth pursuing, but it’s disappointing that none of them have anything to do with people’s spiritual life.
The prophet Isaiah recorded the words of God. God said, “See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it?” Perceive means to see and to understand. This year can be better than 2020. It can even be your best year yet if you perceive (see and understand) the new thing God is doing.
Translations of this verse are interesting. One translation states, “I am already doing it.” Do you perceive God doing something new in 2021 already? This scripture says he is. Other translations say, “Do you not see it?” and “Will I not tell you of it?”
How do we perceive what God is doing in 2021? The Bible says, “… Anyone who approaches Him (God) must believe that He exists and that He rewards those who earnestly seek Him.” Clearly, we will not perceive what God is doing if we do not believe he exists. And we will not perceive what God is doing if we do not earnestly seek him.
How about a spiritual New Year’s resolution? Seek God earnestly. How do you seek God? Surprisingly, the same way you seek a parking spot at the shopping mall. You look for it! You sometimes wait for it, and then you expect to find it. In 2021, look for God, wait for God and expect to see God and the new thing God is doing.
How much seeking will it take to perceive the new thing God is doing? I don’t know. Do you remember when you were dating your spouse or your girlfriend/boyfriend? How much time did you want to spend with them each day? Seek God with that enthusiasm. And if you only have 15 minutes a day, remember that is almost two hours a week more than you spent seeking God in 2020. Sounds like a good start to me.