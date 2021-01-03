Pastor’s corner: Make a New Year’s resolution to seek God and his will

Happy New Year. I know you’re glad 2020 is over. But how do you know 2021 will be better? None of us knew 2020 was going to be so bad. So, what can we do to ensure 2021 is the new and improved year?

I recently read the top 10 New Year’s resolutions people make at the beginning of every year. All of them are admirable and worth pursuing, but it’s disappointing that none of them have anything to do with people’s spiritual life.

The prophet Isaiah recorded the words of God. God said, “See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it?” Perceive means to see and to understand. This year can be better than 2020. It can even be your best year yet if you perceive (see and understand) the new thing God is doing.

Translations of this verse are interesting. One translation states, “I am already doing it.” Do you perceive God doing something new in 2021 already? This scripture says he is. Other translations say, “Do you not see it?” and “Will I not tell you of it?”