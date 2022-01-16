Pastor’s Corner: Living with eternity in mind is the best investment strategy

If you have walked through Woodland Hills Mall, you have seen the See’s Candies display. Over 200 stores are scattered across the United States along with hundreds of kiosks in airports and malls with their amazing displays of chocolate. The chain was started in the 1920s when a Canadian couple named Charles and Florence See moved to California. Charle’s widowed mother Mary, came along too, toting a handful of treasured candy recipes. The See family opened their first candy store in Los Angeles in Nov. 1921.

The See family sold its business a few years ago, and guess who bought it? No, it wasn’t Nestle or Hershey or Mars Confectionery. It was Warren Buffet and his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate. Buffet paid $25 million for See’s Candies, and since then the return on his investment has topped more than $1.35 billion. Buffet called See’s one of the top investments he ever made.

With all due respect to Warren Buffet, the sweetest investments in the world don’t come in assorted boxes of chocolates, nor in stock portfolios, nor in Wall Street transactions. The best investments we will ever make are in the legacy of a well-invested life.