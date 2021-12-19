Pastor’s Corner: Let’s celebrate the spirit of Christmas giving all year

I just got home from working out. I’m not particularly good at it. Just look at my picture. It’s easy to see why I’ve never been recruited by the NFL. I am the evidence that the Biblical statement is true: “...bodily exercise profits a little…” (1 Timothy 4:8). No matter what plan I follow, my body never really responds like I wish it would. It takes a lot of crunches to stay this soft around the middle! Yet I’ve found that the little I do helps me feel better, do better, maybe even look better. So, a few days a week, I go lift heavy things.

I’m amazed by how a small, planned, repetitive discipline, over time, can make such a significant difference. While I’ve reached the age that my watch congratulates me just for standing up, I can also lift more than ever before. My endurance is better. This transformation didn’t happen because I did a lot just once but because I consistently did a little over a long period of time.