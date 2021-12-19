Pastor’s Corner: Let’s celebrate the spirit of Christmas giving all year

I just got home from working out. I’m not particularly good at it. Just look at my picture. It’s easy to see why I’ve never been recruited by the NFL. I am the evidence that the Biblical statement is true: “...bodily exercise profits a little…” (1 Timothy 4:8). No matter what plan I follow, my body never really responds like I wish it would. It takes a lot of crunches to stay this soft around the middle! Yet I’ve found that the little I do helps me feel better, do better, maybe even look better. So, a few days a week, I go lift heavy things.
I’m amazed by how a small, planned, repetitive discipline, over time, can make such a significant difference. While I’ve reached the age that my watch congratulates me just for standing up, I can also lift more than ever before. My endurance is better. This transformation didn’t happen because I did a lot just once but because I consistently did a little over a long period of time.
This pattern works for so many things. Christmas is described as the season of generosity. People wait all year to give anything and then go into debt to do more than they should. Eleven months out of the year, we bind up our praise to pour it all out on Christmas Day. But what if we changed our habits? What if the generosity of Christmas came out of the overflow of the gracious giving we practiced all year? What if the muscle of generosity is strengthened, not by giving a lot one time but by giving a little, consistently over time?
You can strengthen your muscle of generosity. Here’s how. Pick a time. Pick a target. Pick a percentage. It’s oddly simple. To become a generous person, make a plan to do generous things. Your plan can match the Christmas pattern. You chose a time (Dec. 25). You know your targets (family and friends). You know you have a spending limit. It breaks down like this.
Pick a time. How frequently will you give? Wouldn’t it be fun be to give something every time you earned something? What if every paycheck you received was an opportunity to relive the joy of Christmas? Pick a time.
Pick a target. To whom will you give? Part of Christmas fun is seeing the delight in someone’s eyes when they open just the right gift. It’s so much easier to give when you know that your gift will bring delight, meet a need, fulfill a purpose and be received by gracious people you can trust to use it well. Want more fun? Pick more targets.
Pick a percentage. Let’s be honest. With inflation and economic uncertainty, can you really afford to give? Every dollar seems bound up in daily expenses. But what if you picked a percentage? Start with one percent and then move to two. How fast could you get to 10% or more? Set aside a percentage of every dollar you earn and spend it — by giving it away. By setting a standard, you create the space to give.
Giving like this honors the reality that not everything that comes to you is for you. Sometimes you are entrusted with some things that are really for someone else. And in the transaction, you receive joy.
This pattern of small, planned, repetitive giving over time, grows the muscle of generosity in you. It helps you to feel better, to do better, to be better. It strengthens relationships and builds in you the humble habit of using who you are and what you have for the benefit of others.
Oddly enough, this pattern is based on the Christ of Christmas. In the fullness of time, God gave His one and only Son as a baby, wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. You are the target of His generosity. And as for the percentage, He gave everything — for you.
This Christmas, let’s be generous; and next month, let’s do it again.