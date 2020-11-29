Pastor’s Corner: Let’s be known by what we’re for

A few days ago, I was spending some time with God and reflecting on this year. It seems like just yesterday we were starting off 2020 with bold declarations about what this year might bring. I know many people who had a one-word focus on “vision” for 2020. It seemed like a logical word for a year that we hoped would bring clarity. However, in many cases, what we’ve collectively experienced has introduced more chaos and disruption than clarity about the future.
For many, this has been the most challenging year of their lives. Thankfully, God has abundant grace for us and offers us direction through the Bible when we’ve lost our way.
In Matthew 5:13-16, Jesus teaches us to be the salt of the earth and light of the world and to let our light shine before others so they will glorify their father in Heaven. Jesus didn’t say we’re only to be salt and light when things go well, the world is at peace, your bank account is full or your kids are the MVPs of their soccer teams. He calls us to action, especially when the world is dark around us.
As I was reading these verses, I had an internal question race across my mind; “If God asked the 10 people closest to me what I was most passionate about, what would they say?” In other words, what am I known for? This was a sobering question that caused me to pause in self-evaluation. I hope I’m known today for my love of God and my passion for introducing others to Him, but I know that hasn’t always been the case.
About eight years ago, our family made a practice of attending church, we frequently gave financially to the mission of our church, we served, and for the most part, my priorities were in line as I attempted to lead my family in a godly way. The problem was, I was immersed in the 24-hour news cycle and political media. I felt the need to stay informed, but looking back, it was toxic for my thought process. If a survey of those closest to me was done back then, I’m fairly certain they would have said I was known for my political opinions and not necessarily my faith in Jesus.
One Sunday, I had a serious light bulb moment listening to my pastor, Craig Groeschel, who said, “As followers of Christ, we should be known by what we are for, rather than what we are against.” I recognized that I had allowed all the things I was against to frame my outlook toward the very people who God called me to love.
Amid all the adversity we’ve faced in 2020, I wonder how many of us are known for what we’re against rather than what we’re for. I encourage you to pause for a moment and consider what your loved ones would say if God asked them what you’re most passionate about. Would it be loving Him and His people, or something else entirely?
My hope for all of us is that we allow the chaos of this year to give us clarity on what is truly important. As followers of Christ, we can take comfort in knowing that whatever happens in this world, our God is still on the throne. None of the events have taken him by surprise. The knowledge of this truth allows us to focus on His vision, or calling, for us to be salt and light in this world so that people may be drawn into a deeper relationship with God.
