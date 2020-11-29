Pastor’s Corner: Let’s be known by what we’re for

About eight years ago, our family made a practice of attending church, we frequently gave financially to the mission of our church, we served, and for the most part, my priorities were in line as I attempted to lead my family in a godly way. The problem was, I was immersed in the 24-hour news cycle and political media. I felt the need to stay informed, but looking back, it was toxic for my thought process. If a survey of those closest to me was done back then, I’m fairly certain they would have said I was known for my political opinions and not necessarily my faith in Jesus.

One Sunday, I had a serious light bulb moment listening to my pastor, Craig Groeschel, who said, “As followers of Christ, we should be known by what we are for, rather than what we are against.” I recognized that I had allowed all the things I was against to frame my outlook toward the very people who God called me to love.

Amid all the adversity we’ve faced in 2020, I wonder how many of us are known for what we’re against rather than what we’re for. I encourage you to pause for a moment and consider what your loved ones would say if God asked them what you’re most passionate about. Would it be loving Him and His people, or something else entirely?

My hope for all of us is that we allow the chaos of this year to give us clarity on what is truly important. As followers of Christ, we can take comfort in knowing that whatever happens in this world, our God is still on the throne. None of the events have taken him by surprise. The knowledge of this truth allows us to focus on His vision, or calling, for us to be salt and light in this world so that people may be drawn into a deeper relationship with God.