Pastor’s Corner: Jesus wants us to become ‘be with’ people

As a state, we really love our furry friends. With approximately 75% of households having at least one pet, Oklahoma has one of the highest pet ownership per capita in the nation. There’s a reason why canine and feline antics fill “funniest” videos on YouTube.

“Dogs, cats, or both?” I confess, as for me and my house, we are cat people. We currently have two cats, Mia and Zula.

Mia is our brown marbled tabby who’s the first to greet guests in our home. She is beautiful and sweet, but also a little neurotic and nervy. She never sleeps with her back to the door. She doesn’t like to be watched when eating. Mia will pace restlessly. She’ll want to go in and out of the backdoor several times a day. And while it’s fine to pet her, don’t try picking her up unless you’re wearing a Kevlar vest and leather gloves. She’ll hang out in the same room with you, but also be socially distanced and vigilant.