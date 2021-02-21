Pastor’s Corner: Integrity is the foundation of true character

What do you see when you look in the mirror? I don't mean just the outside, but if your mirror were to reflect what you are in the inside, what would you see — or more importantly, what should you see?

We are living in a day where people are far more concerned about their reputation than they are about their character, and the latter is not always a true reflection of the former. Your reputation is what people think you are when they see you; character is what you know you are when you see yourself. It has been said that people are like trees: The shadow of the tree is reputation, the fruit of the tree is personality, but the root of the tree is character. Abraham Lincoln said it best, ''Character is like a tree and reputation is like its shadow. The shadow is what we think of it; the tree is the real thing.''

Here’s a great question to ask yourself: If your reputation met your character on the street, would they recognize each other?