Pastor’s Corner: If you want a better life, learn better words

I enjoy writing. It’s amazing to see how simple symbols set in a systematic series serve to inspire, entertain, educate, motivate, discourage, deceive or destroy. Every text contains context and subtext — the meaning that’s plain to see amplified by the deeper meaning of experience and current circumstances. Each sentence is a kind of music filled with rhythm and rhyme that moves the mind.
Our culture believes in the power of words. With words, we soften the rough edges of history or sharpen the outrage of offense. At its most basic, a law is a belief that behavior can be managed by words on a page. History isn’t the story of what happened. It’s the story of what happened that someone wrote down. This makes words a powerful tool for good or evil.
Like a programming language, the words you know define the thoughts you think. The thoughts you think become the attitudes of your heart. The attitude of your heart influences the actions you take. The actions you take reinforce the habits you build. The habits you build grow into the character of your life. The character of your life determines the legacy you leave behind.
So, if you want a better life, maybe you should learn better words.
I don’t mean you need an increased vocabulary or the ability to pontificate profusely using sesquipedalian syllogisms (yes, I looked up all those words). Most often, simple words are the best words: love, kindness, grace, forgiveness, generosity, mercy, favor, hope, joy, peace, patience, family.
For me, that’s the beauty of knowing God’s Word. By filling my mind with God’s Word, I am better able to know God’s thoughts. My limited view expands to see the world around me through timeless truth that transcends this moment. My attitude no longer rests on the shifting sands of circumstance, but on the earnest expectation that the God of creation is with me, for me and available to me. His Word influences my actions. My choices are filtered through the lens of proven principles and ultimate goals rather than immediate desires. All these things together create habits of life and unwavering character in the hope that a legacy worthy of these words will one day be left behind.
I know. Someone will say, “I don’t believe in the Bible.” To that, I respond, “That’s OK. When was the last time you read anything because you believe it?” How many memes will you read today that have no basis in truth whatsoever? For anything you read, belief isn’t always the point. Yet there’s something significant about the Bible. The Bible is the most printed, most read, most studied book of all time. It continues to influence culture today like no other written work in the history of humanity. In a world so influenced by such a book, you are at a severe disadvantage if you don’t read it yourself.
I believe that once you get past your preconceived notions of what the Bible says or the messed-up reputation of those people who claim to speak for what it says, you’ll discover something remarkable. The book of John says it like this: “In the beginning was the word and the word was with God and the word was God…and the Word became flesh and dwelt among us.”
That’s the real power of the Word of God, not simply the symbols of ink on paper, but the presence of God through His Son to engage your heart and mind in a way that transforms your life.
God says this about His Word: “So shall my word be that goes forth from my mouth; It shall not return to me void, but it shall accomplish what I please, And it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it.”
If you want a better life, learn better words. Get to know God’s Word.