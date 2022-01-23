Pastor’s Corner: If you want a better life, learn better words

For me, that’s the beauty of knowing God’s Word. By filling my mind with God’s Word, I am better able to know God’s thoughts. My limited view expands to see the world around me through timeless truth that transcends this moment. My attitude no longer rests on the shifting sands of circumstance, but on the earnest expectation that the God of creation is with me, for me and available to me. His Word influences my actions. My choices are filtered through the lens of proven principles and ultimate goals rather than immediate desires. All these things together create habits of life and unwavering character in the hope that a legacy worthy of these words will one day be left behind.

I know. Someone will say, “I don’t believe in the Bible.” To that, I respond, “That’s OK. When was the last time you read anything because you believe it?” How many memes will you read today that have no basis in truth whatsoever? For anything you read, belief isn’t always the point. Yet there’s something significant about the Bible. The Bible is the most printed, most read, most studied book of all time. It continues to influence culture today like no other written work in the history of humanity. In a world so influenced by such a book, you are at a severe disadvantage if you don’t read it yourself.