Pastor’s corner: God loves all of us ‘the most’

Several of her coaching and teaching peers would frequent the pool through the summers. Drew was a 5-year-old son of one of these friends. He was a cute kid with an infectious smile. She often told him, “Drew, I love you the most,” and then gave him a snow cone in case he had any doubts.

After a few summers of working there, she started telling me, “I love you the most.” And because of her goodness toward me, I believed it. I was never quite sure if I had bumped Drew out of his most favored status, but I certainly knew she loved me. Over the years, I’ve learned that Bev says “I love you the most” to several people, mostly former swimmers. We are all special to her, and she genuinely loves us all the most.

I used to wonder how it could be said that God loves each of us individually as if we were his favorite. In my logical mind, I can’t conceive that there could be more than one No. 1. Yet, I’ve learned that in God’s logic of love, there is enough of his perfect love for each person to experience “I love you the most.” How does this work? How can God say to me personally, “I love you the most” and then say the same thing to someone else?