Pastor’s corner: God loves all of us ‘the most’

I was strongly impacted by my high school coach for the swim team. Her name is Bev Ball, and she actively coached in Abilene, Texas, for 67 years. She finally retired a few years ago at 87, but she still stays in contact with the many swimmers and coaches she’s mentored.
Bev has probably done more to help save lives through free Red Cross swim lessons than any other person in west Texas. She’s coached from the junior high to the collegiate level. Bev received numerous awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Texas Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame. She even threw out a first pitch for the Texas Rangers in 2016.
Not only did Bev teach me how to swim as an elementary student, but eventually she taught me how to swim fast on the Cooper High swim team. Under her watchful eye and two-a-day workouts, I ended up part of a medley relay that set a school record.
But Bev’s influence went well beyond being my coach. For several summers, she hired me to lifeguard at a local pool she owned that was open to the public. She trained me on pool cleaning and chemistry, and worked me at almost every level of the business. I also had a front-row seat to watch this master teacher lift other swim instructors to a higher level. Bev chased off distracting girls and demanded complete focus while in the lifeguard chair. She fed me lunches, gave me free popcorn and snow cones, and generally mothered me.
Several of her coaching and teaching peers would frequent the pool through the summers. Drew was a 5-year-old son of one of these friends. He was a cute kid with an infectious smile. She often told him, “Drew, I love you the most,” and then gave him a snow cone in case he had any doubts.
After a few summers of working there, she started telling me, “I love you the most.” And because of her goodness toward me, I believed it. I was never quite sure if I had bumped Drew out of his most favored status, but I certainly knew she loved me. Over the years, I’ve learned that Bev says “I love you the most” to several people, mostly former swimmers. We are all special to her, and she genuinely loves us all the most.
I used to wonder how it could be said that God loves each of us individually as if we were his favorite. In my logical mind, I can’t conceive that there could be more than one No. 1. Yet, I’ve learned that in God’s logic of love, there is enough of his perfect love for each person to experience “I love you the most.” How does this work? How can God say to me personally, “I love you the most” and then say the same thing to someone else?
One of the echoing refrains of the Psalms is, “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever” (Psalm 106:1; 107:1; 118:1). The infinite God has an enduring and unending love. This means that each person can experience God’s love as if he or she is his favorite. Infinity divided in half is still infinity. Infinity divided by eight billion means that each person on earth still gets an infinite portion of God’s love.