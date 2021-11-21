Pastor’s Corner: Give thanks in all circumstances

“Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” -1 Thessalonians 5:18.

As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, I am reminded of the example of Welsh scholar Matthew Henry (1662-1714), who is best known today for his commentary on the entire Bible. During his lifetime, however, he was better known for his genuine and sincere thankfulness.

Once, while walking down a London street, Henry was robbed. The thieves took everything of value. Later that night, he wrote the following in his diary: “I am thankful that during these years I have never been robbed until now. Also, even though they took my money, they did not take my life. And although they took all I had; it was not much. Finally, I am grateful that it was I who was robbed, not I who robbed.” Dear friends, we can find more reasons for authentic gratitude in more places than we often look.

Consider the following story from medieval England. The king was concerned regarding the attitudes and behaviors of his royal court. He found them to constantly grumbling — rather than consistently grateful.