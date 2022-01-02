Pastor’s Corner: From Christmas to the New Year

“In that region there were shepherds living in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. Then an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid; for see—I am bringing you good news of great joy for all the people: to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is the Messiah, the Lord” -Luke 2:8-11.
It was Christmastime. Two men, their arms filled with bundles and their coat collars raised against the wintry wind, walked past a large, downtown church. On the lawn was a life-size scene of the Nativity — the Christ child in the manger. Mary and Joseph, the kneeling shepherds and the cattle stood nearby. “Oh, for crying out loud!” one of the men was overheard to say. “The churches are even barging in on Christmas!” What irony that some have drifted so far from the original significance of the Christmas season that our Savior and Lord should be accused of “barging in” on his own birthday party.
Or what about this? Many years ago, the English playwright George Bernard Shaw organized a society for the abolition of Christmas. For him, Christmas was simply a “nuisance,” supported by the “mob” as a “carnival of mendacity, gluttony and drunkenness.” But after years of campaigning, Shaw had to admit his society was a failure. “So far,” he said, “I am the only member.”
Now contrast that with the following moving story. Wally was nine when asked to participate in the church’s Christmas pageant. He was to be the innkeeper. After some rehearsals, the long-awaited event occurred. Joseph and Mary came to the inn, and there was Wally, standing at the door with his lantern. “What do you want?” he asked. “We seek lodging,” replied Joseph. “Go elsewhere,” Wally replied. “The inn is full.” “But, sir, we have asked everywhere in vain. We have traveled far and are very weary. Please, good innkeeper, this is my wife, heavy with child. You must have some small corner for her.”
Wally now looked down on Mary with pity. But the prompter called to Wally, “Go on with your lines!” So, Wally continued: “There is no room here; be gone; go on your way.” At this point, Joseph sadly placed his arms around Mary. Mary laid her head upon his shoulder, and the two started to move slowly away. Wally stood there in the doorway, watching the forlorn couple with obvious concern and with a tear trickling down his cheek. Suddenly this Christmas pageant became different from all others. “Don’t go, Joseph!” Wally called out. “Bring Mary back!” And Wally’s face lighted up with a bright smile. “You can have MY room!” His tender heart had made room for the Savior.
Thanks be to God, despite the efforts to commercialize it or eliminate it, Christmas lives on — its spirit having captured the hearts of both young and old. And the tender beauty of Christmas sentiment and Christmas singing lightens the load and puts a spring in the step of everyone except the greatest of Grinches.
As we approach the New Year, our hearts can overflow with joy if we will just allow ourselves to be moved, over and over again, by what happened in that tiny town of Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago. Only one other event in history can compare with Christ’s birth into the world, and that is his death upon Calvary’s cross.
Yes, although another Christmas has come and gone, may we carry in our hearts, minds and souls throughout 2022 that, in the City of David, was born Christ, the Lord. Because of that truth, we can have a Happy New Year!
Let us pray: Loving Lord, help us to remember your birth throughout 2022, that we may share in the song of the angels, the gladness of the shepherds, and worship of the wise men all year long. In your name we pray. Amen.