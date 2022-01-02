Pastor’s Corner: From Christmas to the New Year

Now contrast that with the following moving story. Wally was nine when asked to participate in the church’s Christmas pageant. He was to be the innkeeper. After some rehearsals, the long-awaited event occurred. Joseph and Mary came to the inn, and there was Wally, standing at the door with his lantern. “What do you want?” he asked. “We seek lodging,” replied Joseph. “Go elsewhere,” Wally replied. “The inn is full.” “But, sir, we have asked everywhere in vain. We have traveled far and are very weary. Please, good innkeeper, this is my wife, heavy with child. You must have some small corner for her.”

Wally now looked down on Mary with pity. But the prompter called to Wally, “Go on with your lines!” So, Wally continued: “There is no room here; be gone; go on your way.” At this point, Joseph sadly placed his arms around Mary. Mary laid her head upon his shoulder, and the two started to move slowly away. Wally stood there in the doorway, watching the forlorn couple with obvious concern and with a tear trickling down his cheek. Suddenly this Christmas pageant became different from all others. “Don’t go, Joseph!” Wally called out. “Bring Mary back!” And Wally’s face lighted up with a bright smile. “You can have MY room!” His tender heart had made room for the Savior.