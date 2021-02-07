Pastor’s Corner: Flirting with the borders of broken spaces

My son asked an interesting question one morning: “Is it a sin to be fat?”
It's amazing how body-shape is such a concern to our culture that a kid in elementary school is trying to figure out how faith and obesity intersect. In typical, “You're-stuck-with-a-preacher-for-a-dad” form, I gave a short answer that led to a bigger discussion.
The short answer? No, it's not a sin. God loves all of us no matter our shape or size. Our faith is not measured by kilos or calories, but on the basis of our simple trust in Him. The long answer? It is sinful to meet a God-given need in a way that ignores the priority, presence, pleasure and provision of God.
God gives us an appetite for food and calls gluttony a sin. God gives us a need to rest and calls laziness a sin. God gives us the strength to work and tells us arrogant ambition is sinful. God tells us our bodies are the temple of the Holy Spirit. He then reminds us, “...bodily exercise profits a little, but godliness is profitable for all things.”
Let’s take this thought deeper. How often do we treat our lives like an ongoing game of, “I’m not touching you”? You remember that game. On a long road trip with your parents, you’re stuck in the backseat with your brother with no cellphone and no video games. Your foot “accidentally” brushes his. “Stop touching me!” he snarls. But boredom becomes torment. Like a ninja, you place your finger only millimeters from his face. With calculated antagonism you declare, “I’m not touching you!” It only ends when dad shouts, “Don’t make me pull this car over!”
Your experience with religion may be like that. You may believe that God’s concern for you is based on an unlikely list of do’s and don’ts. You’re exhausted from spending your entire life trying to hold the line. But His love for you is so much better than that. You are not significant because of what you do for God; you are significant because of what God has done for you.
You don’t have to play the game. The grace of Jesus restores the broken places of your life. He frees you from the sin that binds you. Instead of worrying about where to draw the line, you can throw back your head and run with a passion through the fields of forgiveness and grace. When you’re that kind of free, why even flirt with the borders of those broken spaces?
Is it a sin to be obese? No. But the things we do that make us obese — or not — just might be. Walk with Jesus and be free from the scale, or the line or the limits, of your preconceived notions of right-ness.
My dad used to say, "One day, I'll be skinny and beautiful. I've got the beautiful part covered. It's the skinny part I'm working on." Whether you're skinny or not, living your life in a way that brings pleasure to God is a beautiful thing.