Pastor’s Corner: Flirting with the borders of broken spaces

Your experience with religion may be like that. You may believe that God’s concern for you is based on an unlikely list of do’s and don’ts. You’re exhausted from spending your entire life trying to hold the line. But His love for you is so much better than that. You are not significant because of what you do for God; you are significant because of what God has done for you.

You don’t have to play the game. The grace of Jesus restores the broken places of your life. He frees you from the sin that binds you. Instead of worrying about where to draw the line, you can throw back your head and run with a passion through the fields of forgiveness and grace. When you’re that kind of free, why even flirt with the borders of those broken spaces?

Is it a sin to be obese? No. But the things we do that make us obese — or not — just might be. Walk with Jesus and be free from the scale, or the line or the limits, of your preconceived notions of right-ness.

My dad used to say, "One day, I'll be skinny and beautiful. I've got the beautiful part covered. It's the skinny part I'm working on." Whether you're skinny or not, living your life in a way that brings pleasure to God is a beautiful thing.